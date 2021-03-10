US First Lady Jill Biden with her dog Dog Champ outside the White House on January 24, 2020. ADAM SCHULTZ / WHITE HOUSE HANDO / EFE

The return of the dogs to the White House under the Joe Biden Administration caused great excitement in late January. Former President Donald Trump had broken a centuries-old tradition by not keeping pets in the presidential residence. However, the two German shepherds of the Biden family, Champ and Major, were temporarily transferred to Delaware after the younger of these caused “a minor injury” to an “unknown person.” Government spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained on Tuesday that the trip was previously scheduled and they will return “soon” to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Months before Biden kicked off his campaign, he adopted Major as a puppy from an animal shelter in Delaware, where the Democrat has lived since childhood before becoming president. He did it on the recommendation of a veterinarian to liven up the life of Champ, who is already 13 years old and his physical condition has been deteriorating. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson in February, First Lady Jill Biden said she had spent some of her time acclimating the animals to their new habitat, the White House. “They have to take the elevator, they are not used to that, and they have to go out to the south garden with a lot of people watching them. So I became obsessed with making everyone feel comfortable and calm, ”said the teacher.

The incident with Major was first reported by CNN which, without citing official sources, reported that the dog had bitten a White House security guard. Psaki assured at a press conference that the animals are still getting used to the environment and new faces, and that this Monday Major was “surprised by an unknown person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” The White House medical unit treated the individual’s injury, not identified by the spokeswoman. Psaki added that the dogs were scheduled to travel to Delaware, where they would be cared for by friends of the Biden family, while the first lady visits military bases on the West Coast. “She has a three-day trip this week and the dogs will return to the White House soon,” said the press secretary, without specifying the date of return.

Before arriving at the White House, Major had already made headlines in November, when as a result of a game with his master, the Democrat ended up with a foot injury that forced him to wear a orthopedic boot. The first lady also said in her interview with Clarkson that dogs are prohibited from climbing onto furniture, although the mischievous Major had already made use of one of the sofas in the presidential residence. “They run everywhere,” he added. According to anonymous sources cited by CNN, the youngest of the animals has been seen on several occasions adopt agitated behavior, including jumping, barking and “lunges” against staff and security members.

