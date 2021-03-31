The dog of the President of the United States Joe Biden, named Major, has bitten a man again. It is reported by CNN with reference to its sources.

According to them, the three-year-old shepherd dog was involved in a “bite incident” in which the man sought medical attention. It is noted that the victim is an employee of the US National Park Service and at that time worked on the White House lawn.

Spokeswoman for the first lady Jill Biden, in turn, said that Major bit someone while walking. According to her, the bitten person was not injured, but just in case he turned to the medical office of the White House.

Earlier, the president’s dog bit a security officer. It was reported that he took Major by surprise, and he “slightly injured” the person.