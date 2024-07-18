Biden’s Doctor: President Infected With COVID Has Mild Symptoms

US President Joe Biden, who has been infected with coronavirus, has mild symptoms of the disease. The politician’s vital signs and body temperature are normal, according to a report from the head of state’s attending physician, Kevin O’Connor, writes RIA News.

“The President continues to experience mild symptoms of COVID-19. He continues to take Paxlovid. He is fever-free and his vital signs remain normal,” the doctor said in a statement released by the White House.

Earlier, the presidential administration reported that Joe Biden had contracted the coronavirus and cancelled a planned speech at a conference in Las Vegas.

The politician has already tested positive for COVID-19. In the summer of 2022, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president had contracted the coronavirus. His symptoms were mild and he was working remotely.

In turn, Politico wrote that members of the Democratic Party believe that Joe Biden contracted COVID-19 at the most inopportune time.