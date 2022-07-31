US President Joe Biden has been infected again with Covid and will return to quarantine, although he “still feels fine,” the White House doctor announced Saturday.
And the president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a note that the “antigens test” conducted on Biden, 79, “on Saturday morning came positive” and he would “restart strict isolation measures” with the aim of “protecting” those around him.
He explained that Biden’s case is similar to cases in which patients are treated with Baxlovid and get rid of the virus, but the result of their test comes positive after completing the treatment.
“The president has not felt a recurrence of symptoms and he still feels fine,” he added.
And the doctor continued, “There is no reason for the resumption of treatment at the current stage,” but Biden, the oldest elected president in the history of the United States, will remain under observation.
Biden himself announced the news of his injury on Twitter. “My friends, I tested positive for Covid again. This happens to a few people. I don’t have symptoms, but I will isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me,” he wrote, stressing that he is still working.
