US President Joe Biden’s doctor said in a note today, Monday, that the symptoms of Covid-19 “almost completely disappeared” since he tested positive last week.

“When asked, he only notices at this point some nasal congestion and a slight hoarseness,” Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

At the beginning of this week, the doctor said that Biden’s coughing symptoms and body aches had subsided, and that he was not experiencing any shortness of breath.

Today, Monday, the doctor reiterated that Biden’s lungs are fine and that he has been responding well to treatment.

Biden was announced to have contracted COVID-19 last Thursday.

The White House sought to emphasize Biden’s ability to overcome his illness. On Thursday, he published a video of him reassuring Americans of his health, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

The president was not associated with any public events over the weekend, and plans to travel for the first half of this week have been cancelled.

Later on Monday, Biden will meet virtually with CEOs and labor leaders as part of his administration’s efforts to pass legislation aimed at boosting the semiconductor industry in the United States.