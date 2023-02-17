White House sources say that the Democratic leader was waiting to know the results of the exhaustive analysis to decide if he will run for re-election
Joe Biden is “fit” to carry out his duties as president of the United States, according to a medical report published by the White House. “He remains a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old man, fit to successfully carry out the duties of his office,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said after an examination on Thursday.
