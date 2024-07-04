Home page politics

The Democrats are likely to recommend that their candidates for the various elections in November distance themselves from Joe Biden. Vice President Harris is being considered as an alternative. Trump is gaining ground in the polls.

Washington DC – The disastrous performance of US President Joe Biden in the TV debate against Donald Trump, Biden’s designated opponent in the 2024 US election in November, is keeping the Democratic camp in the USA on tenterhooks. Texas House of Representatives member Lloyd Dogget was the first established Democrat to “respectfully” call on Biden to resign. Other top parliamentarians in the Democrats followed him. Since Biden’s decision to seek a second term, the USA debated whether the 81-year-old is still capable of leading the country.

US election 2024: Democrat candidate “panic” over Biden’s appearance in TV debate

Meanwhile, candidates for the House of Representatives already advised behind closed doors to distance themselves from Biden if it helps their own constituency, reported the New York Times. “Panic” is now “not a useful emotion,” and the same goes for denial, said John Avlon, who is fighting a republican takes office, the newspaper.

Mike Quigley, who has represented Illinois’ fifth district in Congress for more than a decade, told the TV station CNNBiden must understand that his decision to run will also determine who is elected to parliament. That would have “consequences for decades to come,” Quigley said after the TV debate.

Schumer says “yes” to Biden – Pelosi considers questions about Biden’s TV debate lapses “legitimate”

Even in the veteran top duo of the Democrats in US Congress Opinions on Biden’s candidacy differ: Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the senateanswered loudly NYT When asked whether he believed Biden was capable of holding office, he answered with a narrow “yes.”

On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi, long-time Speaker of the House of Representatives who resigned in 2023, considers it a “legitimate question” whether Biden’s lapses in the TV debate were a one-off or a “permanent condition.” In view of the “lies” in the TV debate, this question must also be asked of Donald Trump, said the long-time congresswoman from California.

Swing State Maine: Democratic candidate would have no problem with second Trump term

The debate about Biden’s suitability for office is particularly tricky for Democratic candidates in swing states that decide the presidential election: Jared Golden, a representative from Maine, even broke with the Democratic party line, which portrays Trump and his entourage as an existential threat to democracy. He wrote in a local newspaper that he believed Trump would win and could live with that. According to polls, it is completely unclear who will win the state.

Poll after TV debate: Biden loses massively to Trump in New Hampshire

In neighboring New Hampshire, which last fell to the Republicans in 2000, Biden lost in a poll by the Saint Anselm College massively in approval ratings: In December 2023, he was 12 percentage points ahead of Trump and now he is two points behind him. This would give Trump 44 percent of the vote and Biden just 42.

This means that the gap between the two candidates is within the statistical range, meaning the outcome of the election is completely open. In the 2020 election, Biden won all states in the northeastern region of New England. In New Hampshire, he was even clearly ahead. The result of the 2020 US election in New Hampshire in numbers:

524,921 votes 365,654 52.7% 46.8%

After blackouts in the TV debate: Is Kamala Harris an alternative to Joe Biden for the Democrats?

By far the most likely candidate, should Biden back out, would be Vice President Kamala Harris. She would be, according to one CNN-Poll, more popular nationwide than US President Biden. Harris would be only two percentage points behind Trump, whereas Biden would be six percentage points behind in the poll. The average of the polls on the US election currently sees Trump just ahead of Biden.

However, it is unclear whether Harris, as a representative of the government’s course on migration and foreign policy, would be able to unite the alliance of left-wing social democrats with liberal conservatives. Biden’s decision to de facto close the border with Mexico to migrants angered many on the left of the party. The same applies to the perception of Biden’s Middle East policy by many young people who usually vote for Democrats. However, further accommodating them would anger liberal conservative groups of voters who might be accessible to the Republicans. (kb)