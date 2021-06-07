US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Sunday in the Guatemalan capital on her first foreign trip in office, after a technical failure in her plane caused her flight to be delayed.

Harris was received by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Prulo and US Ambassador to Guatemala William Pope at about 0630 pm local time (0030 am Monday GMT).

Less than half an hour after it took off from a military airport near Washington, the government plane carrying Harris had to return to the airport for a change, said the spokeswoman for Vice President Simone Sanders. With safety”.

Sanders later told reporters that cabin crew noticed a problem with the landing gear, adding that the plane turned back “out of great caution.”

Harris’s official visit to Guatemala and Mexico on Monday and Tuesday will focus on immigration and economic cooperation.

US President Joe Biden has assigned Vice President Harris to take the lead

in limiting immigration to the United States.