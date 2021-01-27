Joe Biden began his tenure with many decrees. Now he has failed a federal judge with his deportation moratorium.

With an abundance of decrees, the new US President Joe Biden set everything in motion in his first week of office to immediately reverse as much as possible of the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. There can be no question of “Sleepy Joe”, as Trump contemptuously called him. Speedy Joe hits it better.

But those who get started quickly will quickly reach their limits. A federal judge in Texas canceled one of Biden’s most important promises on Tuesday: The 100-day deportation moratorium, which Biden pronounced on his first day in office, violated federal law, the judge argues. He did not even refer to a regulation by the Department of Homeland Security published five days before the end of Trump’s term in office. After that, any change in migration policy needs at least six months in advance and coordination with the states. The courts will probably also be concerned with whether this regulation is permissible for its part.

For people who are acutely threatened with deportation, this initially means new insecurity. It is possible that the injunction from Texas will be overturned by the next instance and confirmed by the Supreme Court. Or the other way around. Above all, Biden wanted to use the moratorium to buy time to formulate and adopt more far-reaching reforms of migration policy.

Regardless of how the legal battle over the moratorium ends, it shows above all the limited scope of governing with decrees, of which Biden signed more than any president before him in his first week. It’s an eternal ping-pong: Trump reversed Obama’s decrees, Biden Trumps. Of course, that is better than doing nothing, especially since in view of the conceivably tight democratic Congress majority it is unclear what can actually be achieved there in the first two years.

But the temptation is great not to even try to get a majority in Congress when things have first been settled by decree. But laws cannot simply be reversed with the stroke of a pen. Biden’s desire for US unity will have to be supplemented with leadership here. For many Trump voters, a 100-day suspension of deportations looks like an announcement that the police will not pursue murders for 100 days. If Biden does not manage to crack open these irrationalities, the Americans will remain spider enemies and his politics will only be a flash in the pan.