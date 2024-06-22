WSJ: Biden stood in the way of the success of Ukraine’s LNG supply deal

Ukraine has struck a major deal with a U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier but is facing obstacles from the White House. About it reports newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The publication recalled that after February 24, 2022, Europe diversified its energy supplies, but many countries still depend on Russian gas, which comes through a pipeline passing through Ukraine. Ukraine’s agreement with the US supplier is intended to help Eastern Europe move away from Russian natural gas. “Bad news: the president stood in the way of the deal’s success.” [США Джо] Biden,” the publication says.

WSJ noted that the American leader suspended the issuance of permits for new LNG export projects due to the “green agenda.” At the same time, the head of the White House himself positions himself as a more reliable ally than his predecessor Donald Trump.

On January 26, Biden announced the suspension of the procedure for approving new contracts for gas exports from the United States. He explained this step by the situation with climate change. The US Congress called the president’s decision on LNG a disgusting failure.