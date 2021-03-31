The WHO has published a report on the origin of the coronavirus. Biden’s Corona advisor warns to view the report with healthy skepticism. China defends itself against criticism.

Washington – The World Health Organization has released a report on the origin of the coronavirus. The US government sees a number of unanswered questions in this. “I think we need to understand the methodology of this report better,” Joe Biden’s senior corona advisor Andy Slavitt told the broadcaster on Tuesday CNN. “Were the investigators who wrote the report given full access to everything? Were you influenced in any way by the government of China when you wrote this report? Until we know the answers to these questions, I think it is best if we look at the report with a healthy amount of skepticism, not necessarily cynicism. “

The report was to be presented to representatives of the 194 WHO member countries in Geneva this Tuesday and then published online. The scientists who looked for the origin of the virus on behalf of the WHO in China confirm the thesis that has been expressed several times that the origin of the global pandemic is in all likelihood in the animal kingdom. The investigation took place in a politically heated climate. China wanted to prevent being pilloried as the cause of the pandemic. Critics suspect that China did not give the 17 international experts all the access they wanted and that they put pressure on the report. Participants: But they rejected it, reports the German press agency.

China defends itself against accusation: All data were disclosed

The accusation of the World Health Organization (WHO) that China did not cooperate sufficiently for the mission in Wuhan on the origins of the corona pandemic met with incomprehension in Beijing. When asked about the criticism from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the Chinese scientific delegation involved in the mission, Liang Wannian, said on Wednesday: “I don’t understand his view of things because this is an area that concerns us, the scientists, concerns ”, reports the Agence France-Presse.

According to Liang, China disclosed all the data. “What our Chinese experts can see is what foreign experts can see,” he said. After delays, a team of international scientists traveled to Wuhan, China, on behalf of the WHO in January to research the origins of the pandemic. They presented their report on Tuesday. On this occasion, Tedros criticized that the international experts had encountered “difficulties in accessing raw data” on site. In the future, he expects “collaborative studies to share more timely and comprehensive data”. The WHO chief also did not rule out the sending of additional missions.

WHO report: It is “extremely unlikely” that the virus accidentally escaped from a laboratory

In their report, the mission participants rated it as “likely to very likely” that Sars-CoV-2 was transferred from the bat to humans via an intermediate host animal. The authors of the report described a direct transfer to humans as “possible to probable”. Beijing’s preferred thesis, that the transmission to humans took place via frozen meat, is considered by the experts to be “possible”.

The report authors described the thesis that the virus could have accidentally escaped from a laboratory as “extremely unlikely”. Tedros said, however, that he still sees a need for “further investigation” into the hypothesis of a laboratory accident. The spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Health, Hua Chunying, referred to the assessment of the thesis in the report at a press conference and called on the international research community, also outside of China to look for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The EU described the report on the Wuhan mission as a “helpful first step”. However, the United States and 13 other states raised concerns. The mission was “significantly delayed” and the experts were denied “access to complete, original data and samples,” they said.(dp / dpa / afp)