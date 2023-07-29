Home page politics

Do liberals really believe what they say about their foreign policy ideals? – A Commentary on International Relations by Stephen M. Walt

The Biden administration’s controversial decision to Ukraine supplying them with cluster munitions is a telling example of the limits of liberalism as a guide to foreign policy. The government’s rhetoric extolls the superiority of democracies over autocracies, emphasizes its commitment to a “rules-based order” and steadfastly claims that it takes human rights seriously. If this were the case, however, the EU would not send weapons that pose serious risks to civilians and whose use in Ukraine war she has harshly criticized in the past.

But as with other important issues (e.g. relations with Saudi Arabia, the increasing oppression of the Palestinian people by Israel or commitment to an open world economy), these liberal beliefs are jettisoned as soon as they become uncomfortable. This behavior should not surprise us: when states are in trouble and fear a setback, they jettison their principles and do what they see fit to win.

Liberalism is based on the assertion that all human beings have certain natural rights that must not be violated under any circumstances.

To preserve these rights while protecting us from one another, liberals believe that governments should be accountable to their citizens (usually through free, fair and regular elections), that they should be constrained by the rule of law, and that citizens should have freedom to speak, worship and think as they choose, provided that the exercise of these rights does not harm others. Long story short, I like these principles as much as anyone, and I’m glad I live in a country where they’re (mostly) intact.

Liberals divide the world into good and bad states – and blame all the problems on the latter

For liberals, the only legitimate governments are those that adhere to these principles, even if no government does so perfectly. When they turn to foreign policy, therefore, liberals tend to divide the world into good states (those with legitimate liberal-principled orders) and bad states (just about everyone else), and most, if not all, of the problems of the to blame the world for the latter.

They believe that if every country were an established liberal democracy, conflicts of interest would fade into insignificance and the scourge of war would disappear. Liberals also place great emphasis on the importance of norms and institutions – which underpin the vaunted rules-based order – and often accuse non-liberal states of violating them with callous disregard.

This view of international affairs is undeniably alluring. Rather than seeing relations between states as a relentless struggle for power and position, liberalism offers a seductive vision of progress, moral clarity, and a positive program of action.

It allows Americans (and their closest allies) to persuade themselves that what’s good for them will be good for everyone else. One only has to keep expanding the liberal order, and eventually there will be perpetual peace in an increasingly prosperous and just world. Also, what is the alternative? Does anyone really want to defend the arbitrary exercise of power, the suppression of liberty, or the claim that powerful actors can do as they please?

The liberal point of view suffers from serious shortcomings – the universalistic claim of liberalism

Unfortunately, the liberal view suffers from at least two serious flaws. The first problem is the universalist claim of liberalism. Based on the assertion that every human being, everywhere, has certain inalienable rights, liberal states tend to be crusaders, viewing foreign policy as an all-or-nothing battle between good and evil. George W Bush proclaimed this view in his second inaugural address when he proclaimed that the ultimate goal of American foreign policy was “the ending of tyranny in our world.”

Why was this necessary? Because “the survival of liberty in our country increasingly depends on the success of liberty in other countries.” In practice, however, this policy would guarantee a never-ending conflict with countries that have different traditions, values ​​and political systems. These beliefs can also foster a dangerous overconfidence: when one fights on the side of the angels and swims with the tides of history, it’s easy to assume that victory is inevitable and won’t be that hard to come by.

And when world politics is a Manichaean struggle between good and evil, with the future of humanity at stake, then there are no limits to the willingness to fight and little reason for restraint. As Senator Barry Goldwater put it in his unsuccessful campaign for President in 1964:

Extremism in defense of freedom is not a vice. … Moderation in the pursuit of justice is not a virtue.

The same mindset is found today in the overheated rhetoric of Ukraine’s loudest liberal and neocon defenders, who are quick to attack anyone with a different view of the conflict as an appeaser, a defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin, or worse.

Liberal beliefs are fragile – And display remarkable ethical flexibility

The second problem is the fragility of these liberal beliefs when they are put to the test, like the President’s decision Joe Biden, supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine proves. If the (evil) enemy proves more resilient than expected and victory cannot be achieved quickly, then self-proclaimed liberals will start supporting policies or partners that in better times they might shun. George W. Bush may have extolled the virtues of liberty, but his administration also tortured prisoners.

Like the magazine Forward has reported, a recent example is the June 2023 visit by representatives of the Azov Brigade, a Ukrainian militia with a well-documented Nazi and racist past, to Stanford University. Putin’s claims that Ukraine must be denazified are exaggerated, but the willingness of outspoken liberals like Michael McFaul or Francis Fukuyama to welcome Azov officials to Stanford shows remarkable ethical flexibility.

Politics is the art of the possible – Ethical expediency as a solution?

Politics, of course, is the art of the possible, and sometimes moral beliefs must be compromised in order to achieve greater goals.

For example, the United States allied with Stalinist Russia to defeat Nazi Germany, and that kind of ethical expediency is common. As Alexander Downes shows in his comprehensive study of the targeted killing of civilians, democracies are often just as willing to kill civilians as their authoritarian counterparts, and quite deliberately so. The British waged a brutal counterinsurgency campaign in the Second Boer War, the Allied blockade in World War I starved German civilians, and the United States and Britain targeted civilian targets in World War II (including using two atomic bombs on Japan).

Later, the United States dropped nearly 6 million tons of bombs on Vietnam during the Vietnam War (about three times what Germany and Japan did during World War II), including targeted attacks on Vietnamese cities, and its “sanctions-loving” foreign policy has hurt civilians in Syria, Harmed Iran and elsewhere. And when liberal states (or their allies) commit war crimes or atrocities, their first instinct is often to cover them up and deny responsibility.

The distinction between good and bad states is not clear – no surprise for realists

Such behavior comes as no surprise to realists, of course. They stress that the lack of a central authority in world politics forces states to be concerned about their security and sometimes causes them to act aggressively towards other states, believing that this will make them safer. This well-known tendency doesn’t get it right or excuse the excesses that both democracies and autocracies sometimes commit, but it does help us understand why the distinction between “good” liberal states and “bad” autocracies isn’t as clear-cut as liberals claim .

Indeed, it is arguable that well-meaning liberal crusaders are to blame for many more problems than these supposedly cold-hearted, amoral realists. As Michael Desch has argued, a broad-based realistic approach to world politics would produce a healthier and more peaceful world precisely because it rejects universal crusades and recognizes that other societies have values ​​they wish to preserve just as we do our own.

Consider the interests of other states – and make prudent diplomatic adjustments

For this reason, realism emphasizes the need to consider the interests of other states and to make prudent diplomatic adjustments when the balance of power shifts. This approach would have helped the United States avoid some of the counterproductive excesses of the unipolar era, mistakes that have caused considerable suffering and tarnished America’s image in many places.

I should probably be more tolerant of some of my liberal opponents. They may be reluctant to admit it, but their willingness to forsake their liberal beliefs in the face of uncomfortable international realities is in itself a powerful justification for the basic realistic perspective. It would be nice if the liberal voices that brought the foreign policy discourse into the USA dominate, would be more willing to admit these mistakes and be less self-righteous when defending their policy recommendations. Public discourse would be more civilized and productive, and the success rate of US foreign policy would certainly improve.

To the author Stephen M Walt is columnist at foreign policy and Robert and Renée Belfer Professor of International Relations at Harvard University. Twitter: @stephenwalt

We are currently testing machine translation. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on July 19, 2023 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.