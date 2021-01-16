Andrei Baklitsky, senior researcher at the MGIMO Institute for International Studies, assessed the chances of US President-elect Joe Biden to return Russia to the Open Skies Treaty. This was reported by RBC.

The expert noted that the procedures for withdrawing from the agreement last six months. “If within six months the European allies decide to accept Russia’s terms, then Russia may not withdraw from this treaty,” he said. Baklitsky added that if Biden decides to return the country to the agreement, then this could also solve all the problems.

According to him, the democrat faces other important tasks, including rescuing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. The expert added that if the United States decides to return to the Open Skies Treaty, then they will need to ratify the treaty again, which is currently not easy.

On January 15, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Moscow is starting procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows reconnaissance flights of the participating countries over each other’s territory.

The US withdrew from the agreement on November 22 last year. The American side explained its position by the fact that Moscow allegedly does not comply with the clauses of the treaty. The White House also said that Russia monitored the whereabouts of US President Donald Trump during flights over the United States. Moscow denies Washington’s accusations.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. According to the document, the participating countries can make reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in order to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.