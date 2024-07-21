CNN: Biden team members learned of decision to drop out of race from social media post X

Senior officials from US President Joe Biden’s team learned of his decision not to seek reelection for a second term minutes before the official publication of the statement. This reports CNN.

As the TV channel learned, the news came as a surprise to many of Biden’s rank-and-file employees. The source claims that most of the American leader’s staff learned of his decision directly from a post on X’s social network.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, July 20, 81-year-old Joe Biden intended to continue the fight for re-election. However, on Sunday he decided to withdraw from the presidential race. The American leader will remain president until the end of the term, Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the elections from the Democratic Party.