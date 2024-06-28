Reuters: Biden campaign raised $14 million on debate day with Trump

US President Joe Biden’s campaign raised $14 million on the day and morning after the political debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump. This is reported by Reuters.

As the headquarters indicated, the period an hour after the start of the debate “became the most productive for fundraising since the launch of the election campaign in April 2023.”

Earlier, Democratic campaign spokesman Seth Shuster said that Biden has no plans to withdraw from the presidential race after his unsuccessful performance at the debate against Trump.