From the Washington correspondent. The attack against Donald Trump upends American politics and Joe Biden’s agenda. The president returned to the White House from Rehoboth, the seaside town in Delaware, during the night.

You will receive a detailed briefing on the situation this morning.

At the time of the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, against his rival, Biden was in church for mass. As soon as he left, he was told of the attack. The White House then released a statement in which the president said he was “grateful to know that he is OK.” Shortly afterward, the president appeared before the cameras in the Emergency Briefing Room in Rehoboth. He said he had tried to get in touch with “Donald, but he is with the doctors” (he called him by his first name). He stressed that “America has no place for this kind of violence. It is sick. That is why we must unite this country, we cannot allow these things to happen, we must condemn violence, we cannot be like this.” Shortly afterward, there was the meeting with Trump. The White House did not release the contents.

Trump was taken to the nearest hospital after the attack, where he was examined and treated. He posted on Truth, and his campaign released a statement thanking the Secret Service for its quick response and offering condolences to the families of those killed at the rally. He described realizing he had been shot when he saw blood.

In a statement released late Tuesday, his campaign confirmed that Trump was doing well and that he “looks forward to joining all of you in Milwaukee for the Nomination Convention to become the 47th President of the United States.”

In Milwaukee, the echo of the Butler attack has reached even stronger. The authorities have decided to strengthen security measures and the perimeter with restrictions will be further extended. The presence of police officers has also been intensified outside Trump Tower in New York.

The shooter was killed by a Secret Service agent. He was on the roof of a warehouse outside the rally’s security zone.

Bipartisan support, good wishes and prayers for Trump have come from the leaders of the House and Senate, Mike Johnson, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, as well as from former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush who, in addition to saying they were relieved that Trump is well, praised and thanked the work of the Secret Service.

In a gesture of respect for what happened, the Biden campaign has suspended all advertising in Pennsylvania. Yesterday, it wasn’t just Trump who was in the state; Kamala Harris also held campaign events.

The incident has triggered a new dynamic in the race for the White House, less than 48 hours before the Republican National Convention. Among the most anticipated people is JD Vance, a senator from Ohio with vice-presidential ambitions. “The attack on Trump is caused by Biden’s rhetoric,” the senator commented. He is not the only Republican to have indirectly accused the president. Steve Scalise, number one in the Republican majority in the House, accused Democrats of “having fueled a ridiculous hysteria according to which Trump’s re-election victory would be the end of democracy in America.”