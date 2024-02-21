In testimony in the US House, James Biden denied that his brother helped the family business with political decisions when he was Obama's vice president | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

James Biden, brother of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, gave testimony to Congress this Wednesday (21) to defend the president against the accusations of Republican congressmen who are trying to remove him for alleged influence peddling.

In a closed-door hearing at a House of Representatives committee, James Biden said the president “never had any kind of involvement” in the business dealings of other family members, according to testimony he prepared and leaked to the press. American.

In front of congressmen, James Biden stated that he never in his life asked his brother to use his position to do him favors and that the current president was never involved in the many businesses he undertook during his life, from political consultancy to hosting services.

“Those who said or thought otherwise were mistaken, misinformed or lying tooth and nail,” he said in the deposition, according to the leaked document.

Republicans want the president's impeachment on the grounds that he and his family, including James, unduly benefited from political decisions in which Biden participated as vice president during Barack Obama's administration (2009-2017).

The president's son, Hunter Biden, is expected to testify as part of the investigation on February 28.

The Republican investigation is at a difficult point after a former FBI informant was accused of lying about alleged multimillion-dollar bribes that he says the US president and his son Hunter received from Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The informant, identified as Alexander Smirnov, allegedly had contacts with Russian intelligence, prosecutors said in a document filed on Tuesday.