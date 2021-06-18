Born in 1963 and raised in the Ministry of State Security (MSS), the dreaded ‘Guoanbu’, Dong has climbed all positions to cover the role of deputy minister since 2018 with counter-intelligence in charge

Beijing – Because US President Joe Biden asked his intelligence at the end of May to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origin of Covid-19, including the hypothesis of his escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

In recent days, a theory has persistently rebounded on social networks also in Mandarin and on some news sites, crediting the White House’s turn to an alleged series of secret information provided by the Chinese super spy Dong Jingwei, former counterintelligence chief who fled to the US on 10 February via Hong Kong with daughter Dong Yang. The British tabloid Daily Mail emphasized history, mostly reconstructed from the site SpyTalk, which if confirmed would be sensational as Dong would become the greatest defector in the history of the People’s Republic of China.

Born in 1963 and raised in the Ministry of State Security (MSS), the dreaded ‘Guoanbu’, Dong has climbed all positions to cover the role of deputy minister since 2018 with counterintelligence in charge. Some Chinese newspapers also reported that daughter Dong Yang would be Jiang Fan’s ex-wife, at the head of TMall, Alibaba’s large e-commerce platform. The case of Dong’s defection was reportedly raised by Chinese officials at the Sino-American summit in Alaska last March, according to Han Lianchao, a former Chinese foreign ministry official who fled to the US after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Han, citing an unnamed source, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and CCP Foreign Affairs Chief Yang Jiechi asked for Dong’s surrender. receiving a sharp refusal from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Chinese side is not new to such requests, as in the case of Guo Wengui, a businessman close to Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, wanted in China for a long series of crimes and fled to New York in late 2014, claiming the possessing a load of “inside information” about Beijing’s leadership. Han, a lawyer and human rights activist with studies at Yale University and a long tenure in the US Senate, is believed to be a reliable person. According to his version reported by SpyTalk, Dong may have been overwhelmed by the corruption allegations. “He worked closely with Zhang Yue (former leading figure of the Communist Party of Hebei, province of origin and work of Dong, ed), who is now serving 15 years in prison for corruption. Zhang was a confidant of Ma Jian, a former deputy executive minister of the MSS, who was also in prison for corruption. “

Dong, according to what was learned fromHandle, would not have appeared in public and had not had direct institutional contact with foreign counterparts for months. To increase the mystery about the story, in the evening, however, a sudden appeared note on the official WeChat account of the Central Commission of Political and Legal Affairs of the CCP, according to which today “Deputy Minister Dong Jingwei chaired a forum” to study and implement the regulations on counterespionage and security prevention, in force since April 26: to do a good job, it states, “it is necessary to capture both spies both moles and behind-the-scenes financiers who have intensified their infiltration and theft of secrets against China. “