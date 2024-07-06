Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The future of NATO is uncertain if Trump wins against Biden. But the military alliance is gaining importance, especially for Europe, in light of the war in Ukraine.

Washington DC – Germany and Europe are also in a state of excitement after the TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden Because Trump has gained a lot of ground after the debate, according to current polls. CNN The debate between the two rivals was noticeably less about foreign policy, given the world’s conflict zones. A potential Trump victory overshadows the upcoming NATO-Meeting in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The former president had already strongly criticized NATO at the beginning of the year. And in view of the danger to Europe from Russia and the Ukraine War His comments caused panic among many European statesmen and women. At the beginning of February, Trump said of NATO that he would Wladimir Putin even encourage Attacking NATO member stateswho do not contribute sufficiently financially to the military alliance.

From left to right: President Joe Biden, Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Selenskyj. Not all in the same boat? There are major differences within NATO about how to deal with Ukraine’s desire to join. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Trump with drastic words about NATO – Baerbock emphasizes European independence

“No, I would tell you (the NATO countries, Editor’s note:) I would not protect them (Russia, Editor’s note:) to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills,” said the presidential candidate of the republican. With President Biden’s disastrous performance on June 27 in the TV debate against Trump, concerns about the future of NATO were further fuelled. Once again, there were European voices calling for military independence from the USA for Europe.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) also expressed concern about a potential Trump presidency and stressed that Germany must remain militarily sovereign, independent of the USA. In her speech on NATO’s 75th anniversary in the Bundestag, she said: “Nobody knows how the next few weeks and months will turn out. But what we do know, regardless of the outcome of the election in the USA, is that NATO must become more European so that it remains transatlantic.”

NATO summit in Washington surrounded by uncertainty: Spotlight on President Biden and Trump

The NATO summit in Washington will therefore be marked by uncertainty about the future of NATO. In addition to the threat of Trump as a possible new president of the USA, a new prime minister was elected in Great Britain a few days earlier. The Tories and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have to give way – in a historic defeat – to the left-wing Labour Party and Keir Starmer. And in France, the right-wing populist National Rally under Marine Le Pen a big victory in the first round of voting.

All these domestic political developments in the super election year could have uncertain effects on NATO. Nevertheless, the USA in particular is extremely important for NATO as a founding member and largest contributor. That is why the spotlight will certainly be on Biden at the NATO summit, as a former US diplomat told CNN expressed.

“How does he look? And how does he sound? And how does he move? Does he look fit? And I assume he and his team are focused on making him look sprightly and fit,” the unnamed diplomat said.

Biden with great successes for NATO during his presidency

So far, NATO has been a success story for President Joe Biden. Under his leadership, the military alliance grew to include two more states – Sweden and Finland – and during his term in office, a number of member states increased their military spending to the alliance’s two percent target, such as Foreign Policy What the reaction to the Ukraine war would have been if Donald Trump had been president, the world will probably never know.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo gallery

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, praised Biden’s performance regarding NATO: “For 75 years, NATO has made us and the world safer. And under the president’s leadership, under the leadership of this president, our alliance is stronger, bigger and more united than ever.” (sure)