Trump used the characterization as “weak” against Biden in the US election campaign. He describes himself as “strong”. Harris brings a new dynamic to the race.

Washington DC – “It is a choice between strength and weakness,” explained Donald Trump in July on his social media platform Truth Social. The Republican candidate referred to the US election in November. By “strength” Trump obviously meant himself. “Weakness” is what Trump wrote to the US President Joe Biden to.

Perceived strength – this is one of the characteristics that Trump has to offer US President Joe Biden, according to CNN in the election campaign. “American politics has been defined over the last ten years by a frame that Donald Trump imposed on it and which benefited him, namely the frame of strength,” said Democratic pollster Evan Roth Smith to the US broadcaster. With Vice President Kamala Harris as candidate of the Democrats In the US election, Trump could lose this trump card.

Trump’s US election campaign: “Weakness” as a battle cry before the US election

In April, Bloomberg about Trump’s campaign: “Trump uses ‘weak’ as one of the standard adjectives in almost every attack he fires at his opponent.” With Biden as the Democratic candidate, one issue was particularly in focus: age. Trump and his supporters also often made Biden’s age an issue in the US election campaign – and with it the alleged “weakness” of the US president.

Trump vs. Biden before the 2024 US election: Biden’s age as a Republican campaign issue

Biden is not even four years older than Trump. Perhaps that is one reason why Trump claimed at a campaign rally after the TV debate against Biden in June: “Joe Biden’s problem is not his age. He has no problem other than his incompetence.” Although Trump would also be over 80 years old during his term in office if he were to win the election, Trump’s age played a minor role in the election campaign compared to the age of the US president.

Since Biden’s withdrawal in July, Harris, a new, much younger candidate for the Democrats, has been at the forefront of the US election campaign. Harris entered the campaign, Roth Smith told CNN“triggered a deep sigh of relief.” US citizens would now hope “that we will abandon the political framework of strength that Donald Trump has imposed on our politics. Not just the man himself, but also the framework.”

Harris’ style in the US election campaign: “A completely different kind of energy”

The weak vs. strong comparison that seemed central to Trump’s campaign against Biden was also “turned on its head” with Harris’ entry into the campaign, Republican pollster Whit Ayres told CNNWhen it comes to framing the opponent as weak, Trump recently seemed to have an easier time with Biden than he does now with Harris.

This is how American University political scientist Metthew Foster described Harris’ style to AFP as “younger” and “aggressive.” Harris brings “a completely different kind of energy” to the campaign, Foster explained. While Trump invented nicknames like “Slow Joe” and “Sleepy Joe” for Biden, the 78-year-old still seems to be looking for an effective line of attack for Harris.

Trump supporters attack Harris: $100 million for anti-Harris commercial

However, Trump’s supporters are apparently already working to portray Harris as weak. According to Politico MAGA Inc, one of the largest pro-Trump lobby groups, announced a commercial on Monday (August 12). The ad will cost $100 million and will focus on portraying Harris as a “soft-on-crime radical who is too dangerous for the White House.” The organization’s top strategists, David Lee and Chris Grant, said Politico.

Trump’s supporters are trying to paint a picture of Harris that, at least according to a report by New York Times has little to do with reality. The US newspaper cites her track record in fighting crime as a prosecutor as one of the vice president’s strengths. The newspaper also describes Harris as a “sharp questioner of witnesses” during her time in the Senate. Roth Smith also told CNNthat the Vice President could demonstrate toughness not only through her success in prosecuting violent criminals, but also through lawsuits against powerful companies.

That Harris also in the election campaign against Trump has already achieved initial success, according to polls on the US election. In national polls on the US election, Harris is just ahead of Trump, as the New York Times reported. (pav)