E.Joe Biden has to be quite certain: for someone who, before the November election, many Democrats himself had thought to be a president of the transition at best and who could not be trusted very much, quite apart from his physical condition, he has really got going. “American Rescue Plan”, “American Jobs Plan”, American Families Plan “- it is a cascade of projects that the country has not seen for a long time. It is no coincidence that the name Franklin Roosevelt appeared in many accounts of Biden’s first hundred days in office. A good year ago, after the slow start of the primaries, not too many contemporaries could have imagined that. But at that point in time one could not have imagined completely different things.

The comparison with one of the fathers of the American welfare and intervention state, perhaps the father in general, has several reasons: Like Roosevelt at the time, Biden took office in the midst of a serious crisis. His proposals on how this crisis – in fact it is actually more than just a crisis – can be overcome and what consequences should be drawn are therefore ambitious and dimensioned accordingly.

Cost of six trillion dollars

They mark nothing less than a paradigm shift, an epochal change: the role of the state in politics, economy and society is being rehabilitated; the welfare state is to be expanded. Biden, who as a senator had a reputation for being a centrist, declares the state to be the solution to the big problems – and the catalyst for the decarbonization of the United States.



Workers on a bridge in Washington state. President Biden wants to repair America’s infrastructure.

The costs that are estimated for economic recovery, modernization of the infrastructure, for the fight against climate change as well as for new and the expansion of old social benefits seem gigantic. The individual price tags that have been attached to the respective programs add up to a staggering six trillion dollars: 1.9 trillion for the rescue package, which is already in the towel; 2.2 trillion for the climate and infrastructure package and around 1.8 trillion for the social and family package.

These two packages still have to go through Congress. It would be a miracle if the outcome at the end of the legislative process matched the President’s opening offer. Just as a reminder, a few weeks ago not a single Republican voted for the stimulus package. It was like more than ten years ago, when not a single Republican hand was raised for Obama’s health care reform.

Thin and wafer-thin majorities

At first glance, it is astonishing that Biden is driving the paradigm shift in the face of a majority in Congress that is not such that he could put the pen ready to sign the next piece of legislation. The Democrats have a majority in both houses of Congress; but in the House of Representatives it is thin (six seats at the moment), in the Senate it is wafer-thin. In the smaller chamber, which used to be called the “noble” one, 48 Democrats and two Independents voting with them stand against fifty Republicans.

Only the fact that Vice President Harris has the casting vote gives the President’s party a majority. That means: If the Republicans remain on a tough opposition course, it depends on every single Democrat – and even that will not always be enough, i.e. with initiatives that allow the instrument of continuous speech. For items that are directly relevant to the budget, a simple majority is sufficient, for most others you need sixty votes, including the Republican senators, to end a filibuster. In view of the size and ambition of the Biden project, this is as good as impossible.

Biden’s goal: to restore trust

Incidentally, a look back might encourage Republicans to simply continue their policy of obstruction – well into next year; because then a new congress will be elected. When Trump took office, the Republicans in both chambers did not have a full, but sufficient majority. After the mid-term election in 2018, the majority in the “House” was gone. Obama had had a similar experience eight years earlier: at the beginning of his presidency the Democrats had a majority in both chambers, after the 2010 election the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives; a phase of “divided government” began. Now experts expect history to repeat itself after the congressional election next November; also because demographic shifts in the country and new constituencies are likely to play into the hands of the Republicans.

With this danger in mind, the Biden administration will continue to accelerate and hope that the approach will pay off politically and strategically to “rebuild America better” and to reconcile the Americans with the state: by creating a dam against a renewed rise of populism is established – that is the inner aspect – and in that the conflict with China can be successfully conducted on a renewed economic and social basis.

The move towards a state that steers, redistributes and corrects market distortions, which is clear by American standards, is based on the conviction that restoring people’s confidence in political institutions is of fundamental importance. This trust is an instrument in the conflict of the systems. President Biden put it this way: “We have to show that democracy can still deliver what our people need in this changing world.” This is how Biden sees his mission, as a kind of rehab, and that of the other democratically governed countries .