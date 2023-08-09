Biden’s admin asked Facebook to “change the algorithm” of the social network to censor any criticism of governments during the pandemic

The news that reached us on Facebook was not selected on the basis of our preferences but on requests made by the White House to Facebook. This is what happened during the pandemic and directed its management worldwide. These are the strategies desired by President Joe Biden’s digital experts. It emerges from the new documents discovered by the United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, chaired by the Republican of Ohio Jim Jordan. The new scandal is shaking the United States, making the recent years appear in a completely different light.

The Biden White House lobbied hard on Facebook to censor content that raised questions about management of the United States government or criticized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a violent mechanism of cancellation and censorship of posts, groups, articles, campaigns, scientists, experts that go in a different direction from that desired by the US government.

