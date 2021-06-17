British newspaper Daily Mail compared the cars Cadillac and Aurus, on which the presidents of the United States and Russia Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin arrived for talks in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16.

So, Biden arrived at Villa La Grange in an armored Cadillac named “The Beast” worth $ 1.5 million (108 million rubles). The vehicle is equipped with night vision cameras, tear gas cannons and 20cm steel and ceramic armor that can withstand bomb blasts and bullet fire. The doors of this car are said to weigh as much as the doors of a Boeing 757.

Related materials

In addition, the American leader has a built-in communications system at his disposal. Cadillac is also equipped with an oxygen system and the president’s blood supply in case of an emergency.

The rear of the car, in which Biden can be with up to four passengers, is separated from the driver by a glass partition – it can be lowered with the flick of a switch. There, in the rear seats, there is a satellite phone with direct communication with Vice President Kamala Harris and the Pentagon.

The Beast’s fuel tank is armored and filled with foam, which prevents an explosion even in case of a direct hit.

“The Russian president also boasts a unique armored limousine, where passengers are said to remain safe even under water,” writes the Daily Mail. At the same time, the publication has much less information about the Aurus Senat than about the Cadillac.

Putin’s car is reported to have a 4.4-liter V8 engine with 598 horsepower, a hybrid drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The cost of an ordinary Aurus is 18 million rubles, however, according to the newspaper, the car of the Russian leader is estimated at a much larger amount.