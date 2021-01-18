Joe Biden really wants to get started as the new President of the USA. After being sworn in, the democrat wants to quickly determine his government – premieres included.

On Tuesday (January 20th) the inauguration of the new President * is on the program in the USA.

Joe Biden * will then be officially sworn in – and four years of Donald Trump * are definitely a thing of the past.

What is the new US president up to? Who does he appoint to his cabinet?

Washington – The United States prepare for the Joe Biden takes office in front. The elected president is to be officially sworn in on January 20 at 12 noon local time (6 p.m. CET). While the Inauguration owing to corona and the uncertain security situation after the attack on Capitol* will certainly run differently than usual, the 46th President of the USA precise plans for his time as head of state.

Inauguration of Joe Biden: Breaking Trump Policy as First Act

The Democrat * wants to use the first ten days of his term of office to continue from Donald Trump and unleash its politics. Controversial decisions made by his predecessor should be immediately reversed. For example, there are plans to withdraw Trump’s entry ban for people from several predominantly Muslim countries and the return of the USA to it Paris Climate Agreementthat Trump had canceled. Also wants Biden another Corona course strike: There is a tightening of the Mask requirement as well as a new one Corona aid package.

Biden has also announced that it will normalize the tense relationship with allies such as Germany – something that the Federal Republic of Germany has taken good note of. Because working with the United States be “decisive for our future”, how Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) declared on Monday. He mentioned cooperation on challenges such as digitization or climate change, but also the common struggle for fundamental rights or freedom of opinion and freedom of the press worldwide.

Joe Biden takes office: EU hopes for improved trade relations – but there are also differences

The trade relations between the United States and the EU and Germany respectively had agreed Trump massively deteriorated. Trump accused the EU of unfair competition, imposed punitive tariffs on European steel and aluminum products and repeatedly threatened surcharges on German cars.

Conflict potential also under Biden Meanwhile, the question of the taxation of large digital corporations, which come mainly from the USA, is likely to arise. Experts also assume that the new US administration will take a clear position on the Europeans in the trade disputes United States with China is expected.

Inauguration of Joe Biden: Historic Premieres in the Cabinet – “My Government Will Look Like America”

In addition to that of Democrats hoped-for political change stand with the Inauguration also new political faces in focus. On Tuesday, January 19, several candidates for key posts in Biden’s cabinet will be heard in Senate committees.

Biden* Last week, given the current threats and crises, asked the Senate to confirm its candidates for Foreign, Defense, Finance and Homeland Security as soon as possible. In addition, the former Senator from Delaware * made it clear early on that he wanted to focus on diversity in his cabinet. “My government will look like America,” it said. And so there will probably be some premieres.

“My government will look like America”: The picture shows archive photos of Joe Biden (top M), Kamala Harris (top l), future US Vice President, Antony Blinken (top r), Foreign Secretary-designate, and the nominated ministers Deb Haaland (middle row lr, Secretary of the Interior), Pete Buttigieg (Secretary of Transportation), Lloyd Austin (Defense), Janet Yellen (bottom lr, Secretary of the Treasury), Alejandro Mayorkas (Secretary of Homeland Security), and Merrick Garland (Justice). © AP / epa / dpa

Inauguration of Joe Biden: First Aborigine & Co. – a historical cabinet is about to be confirmed

The economist Janet Yellen could be the first woman to head the US Treasury Department. Alejandro Mayorkas is said to be the first Latino and immigrant to the post of Homeland Security. Under Barack Obama the Cuban-born lawyer was already Deputy Minister of Homeland Security. In the case of its confirmation it would be Lloyd Austin also the first black US Secretary of Defense. But that’s not all with the premieres.

In the Interior Ministry wants Deb Haaland Become the first Native American woman to hold a ministry post. The 60-year-old was one of the first two women to be elected to the House of Representatives as indigenous Americans in 2018. Finally, the occupation of the Ministry of Transport brings with it a novelty. Because Pete Buttigieg, once a presidential candidate himself, is to be the first openly homosexual minister to take a seat in the cabinet. In addition, the 38-year-old would be one of the youngest cabinet members in US history. (as with material from dpa)