US President Joe Biden said on Monday that China was “playing with fire” over Taiwan, stressing that the United States would “help defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.”

“The United States will respond militarily if China invades Taiwan,” Biden said. “This is a commitment we made.”

Observers of the scene warn that what is happening between Washington and Beijing in South and East Asia and the entire region of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, may lead to igniting a new confrontation in this part of the world no less dangerous than the Ukrainian crisis.

On the escalation of tension between Washington and Beijing, and the heightened tone of their statements, Muhannad Al-Azzawi, a military and strategic expert, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Biden’s statements embarrassed American officials, especially since the way the Democratic Party manages foreign policy depends on the strategy of indirect approach by leaving Situations and matters are turbulent, and the threads of its game and its intertwining are managed from a distance, and in this context, Washington is seeking to preoccupy China and possibly involve it in a proxy war against it in Taiwan.

But China, added Al-Azzawi, “is walking a tightrope and waiting for the results of the Russian military operations in Ukraine, and perhaps the Russian success in extending control over most of the Donbass region, all the way to Mariupol and Mykolaiv and concluding its control in Odessa, will push China to think about resolving its own matter.” And launch a military operation to restore Taiwan as part of one China, which Beijing has always stressed that it will not give up on Taiwan being an inalienable part of its territory.

And the United States, on the other hand, says Al-Azzawi: “It has taken a number of encircling and escalating steps towards China, which it is trying to strengthen within the framework of the Quad alliance, which includes Japan, Australia and India, which will meet on Tuesday in the presence of Biden, and to strengthen relations with South Korea and military exercises with it in the context of confronting an ally.” Beijing on the Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang.

Thus, the points of conflict and contact around the world are burning, as the speaker explains, adding: “which have always been used as arenas and theaters of wars and proxy conflicts between the major international powers, from the Kuril Islands to the two Koreas to Taiwan.”

Al-Azzawi adds: “The new economic formation announced by Washington from 13 countries is an attempt to limit China’s economic capabilities, and thus there are frequent indications that the new post-Ukrainian conflict front will be the Indo-Pacific region as a theater of open and multi-tool conflict between China and the United States. under the banner of the Taiwan issue.”

China, as the military and strategic expert says: “It considers the Indo-Pacific region (the Indian and Pacific Oceans), its corridors and strategic sea routes, to be its traditional areas of influence and its first vital areas, and therefore it is the main power in it and does not accept its dispute. It even established a marine archipelago consisting of about 22 islands. artificial, to enhance its presence and spread in these areas, which it considers its back gardens, in addition to its mobilization of forces and the organization of military maneuvers, the last of which took place on the impact of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region. middle ground or points of convergence.

In turn, the writer and political researcher, Jamal Ares, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “In light of the struggles of influence, interests and dominance among the adults, the young and the weak, as usual, are the first victims, and here the Ukrainian lesson is before us as the country is almost destroyed and even if the war stops now, It needs many years and huge budgets to recover some health, and it seems clear that Taiwan, too, may be a possible second Ukraine if the series of mutual escalation between Washington and Beijing continues as we are witnessing now.

He added, “The activation of the Australian, Indian, Japanese, American quadrilateral paper against China will obviously lead to the activation of the Chinese-Russian-North Korean alliance, and thus we will often be faced with a vicious cycle of mutual escalatory reactions and sharp alignments, and consequently a simultaneous and concerted complexity of the Ukrainian and other crises raging in the two oceans. Quiet and Indian.

During his visit to South Korea, Biden had spoken of “a global competition between democracies and authoritarian regimes”, saying that the Asia-Pacific region “is a major battleground.”

For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wen said that China will not allow any country in the world to interfere in its internal politics, including the issue of Taiwan, which is “Chinese territory, and its issue belongs to China’s internal policy affairs. We urge the United States to The United States will abide by the principle of a united China and the provisions of the three joint communiques between the two countries.

He called on the United States not to underestimate and underestimate the strong resolve, consensus and strong capabilities of the Chinese people to safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yiin said that “the US diplomatic strategy in Asia is doomed to failure,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“The so-called Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States is at its core a strategy of divisiveness, instigating confrontation and undermining peace, and no matter how it is wrapped up or hidden, it will inevitably fail in the end,” the Chinese minister said.

Wang stressed that the United States is working to “form small blocs in the name of freedom and openness,” noting that its goal is to “contain China,” according to “AFP.”

He added, “The especially dangerous thing is that the United States is playing the Taiwan card and the South China Sea card to create chaos in the region.”