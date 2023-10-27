Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are at their lowest point since his election. © Evan Vucci/dpa

The crises of the past few months could now take their toll on Joe Biden. The US President’s approval ratings have fallen to a low point.

Washington DC – In his more than two and a half years as President of the United States Joe Biden to struggle with many challenges. The last eruptions of the corona pandemic fell during his term of office, as did the start of the Ukraine war and the associated inflation. But Biden’s poll numbers have rarely been as bad since his election as US President as in October 2023. The 80-year-old not only continued to lose approval among Republicans, but more and more people within his own ranks also seem to be turning away from the President.

US President Biden is slipping in approval ratings – even among Democrats

These assessments emerge from a survey by the US market research institute Gallup, which was published on Thursday (October 26). According to the survey, Biden’s approval rating among the general population is 37 percent. A drop of four percentage points compared to the previous month. 37 percent is also the lowest value in the approval surveys for Biden during his time as US President. In April of this year, the approval ratings for the US head of state were 37 percent – but things went up again for Biden after that.

President Barack Obama’s former deputy hit another low in approval ratings among voters in his own party. These reached a new low of 75 percent in October. Compared to September, Biden lost a full eleven percentage points.

Biden’s USA is going through turbulent times – Israel war and chaos in the House of Representatives

The survey was conducted between October 2nd and 23rd. This period also includes the attacks of the radical Islamists Hamas on Israel on October 7th and the resulting war between Israel and the terrorist militia. On October 3rd, Kevin McCarthy was also appointed as spokesman for the US House of Representatives voted out and the Republicans began an odyssey for a successor.

It was only on Wednesday (October 25th) that the House of Representatives agreed on Mike Johnson as the new chairman. Previously, three other candidates had not received a majority in the election. As Speaker of the House of Representatives, Johnson now holds the third-highest state office in the country USA – behind President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poor poll numbers could become a problem for Biden, especially with a view to the upcoming US presidential election next year. The 80-year-old will then aim for a second term as head of state of the USA. His opponent could then, like in 2020, be an ex-president Donald Trump be. (fd)