Have you ever eased sanctions on an enemy government only to see it cause a bloodbath shortly thereafter? Have you ever reversed policies created by your predecessor only to end up worse off than before?

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone; these scenarios are about to play out again for Joe Biden, this time in Venezuela, which is teetering on the brink of potential civil war in the wake of an election widely seen by the international community as rigged by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

While Biden cannot be held responsible for the events in Venezuela, American influence clearly reflects the foreign policy failures of his administration.

Last October, after 18 months of intense negotiations in Qatar, the Biden administration announced a temporary suspension of sanctions on Venezuelan gold and oil exports for six months. In theory, the trade-off was the release of five political prisoners held by the Maduro regime and the signing of an agreement for free and fair elections in the country – the Barbados Agreement.

In practice, the reversal of sanctions imposed on Venezuela during the Trump administration aimed to facilitate the purchase of Venezuelan oil by the United States in an attempt to lower fuel prices and rescue the American economy from an inflationary spiral.

Therefore, Joe Biden did not bother to demand any international monitoring of the Venezuelan elections, profound reforms of electoral legislation or transparency measures – settling for the most basic agreement that would keep the oil flowing.

A former senior US official described the concessions as “stunningly generous”, according to the Financial Times. At the time, the Venezuelan opposition warned that the US government was naive to believe that Maduro intended to hold free elections and that easing sanctions would only fuel an “explosion of corruption”.

Biden’s State Department quickly pushed back against these criticisms, insisting that the deal put in place a “new incentive structure” under which the Maduro regime would no longer have to resort to the black market to export its commodities, supposedly making transactions more profitable and aligning interests between Americans and Venezuelans. A fragile guarantee, as an anonymous US congressional source admitted to the Financial Times: “We are drawing a line in the sand to try to avoid authoritarian escalation.”

It is worth remembering that in September 2023, a month before easing sanctions on Venezuela, the Biden administration approved the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets, in a deal that exchanged five Iranian prisoners for five Americans detained in Iran.

The US diplomat responsible for the deal, Brett McGurk, assured the world that the money would be used only for strictly humanitarian purposes. However, just a month later, the Iranian-funded Hamas terrorist group launched the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel, triggering the ongoing conflict in the region.

Now, on the eve of the elections in Venezuela, Maduro has literally promised a “bloodbath” if he loses — and everything indicates that he is still willing to fulfill his promise.

As with Iran, Biden’s attempts to appease a brutal dictatorship have failed again with Maduro. Only now, the consequences are unfolding just 1,200 miles from the United States’ borders — roughly half the distance between Los Angeles and New York City.

As with the situation on the US border with Mexico – where Biden’s eagerness to reverse Trump-era policies ended up causing so many problems that he was forced to reinstate many of the policies he had discarded – sanctions on Venezuela were reimposed last April, when it was probably too late.

As political tensions rise, so does the risk of mass immigration of Venezuelans into the United States, a situation that has long worried politicians and experts. Despite this, Vice President Kamala Harris – appointed as Joe Biden’s “border chief” – has preferred to focus on other issues, such as promoting abortion, rather than dealing with “complex issues like immigration”, according to a report by the Associated Press.

To make matters worse, Maduro is considered Vladimir Putin’s closest ally on the continent, with Venezuela and Russia increasingly cooperating in areas such as oil & gas and defense, and holding joint military exercises in recent years.

Last December, the Venezuelan dictatorship successfully passed a national referendum seeking to annex the oil-rich Essequibo region from neighboring Guyana — a territory that spans 85,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Since the referendum, Venezuela has been sending troops and weapons and building military infrastructure in the region bordering Guyana. In response, two U.S. Navy F-18 fighter jets flew over Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, in May in a show of force and support from Washington.

Yet a far more significant message than the image of two fighter jets flying over Guyana emerges when we look at recent events, from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza to the looming threat of civil war in Venezuela: the Biden administration’s foreign policy mistakes are not only piling up, they are also creeping ever closer to its borders.

* Jefferson Vieira is an economist with a decade of experience in the financial market and in multilateral organizations, based in Europe.