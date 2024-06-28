Home page politics

After a disappointing TV debate with Trump, Biden is under pressure. The Democrats are in turmoil and a possible resignation is being discussed.

Atlanta – The first televised debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 US elections was anything but optimal for incumbent President Biden. His uncertain performance immediately triggered calls for his withdrawal and the search for a replacement for the presidential candidacy. Sudha David-Wilp of the German Marshall Fund Berlin expressed her ZDF-Morning Magazine: “The question is: what are the Democrats doing? I think there is panic at the moment.” But the question is, could Biden be forced to withdraw against his will?

Democrats face problem – party seeks successor to Biden because of TV duel

The Democrats are facing serious challenges regarding a possible successor for Biden after the TV debate. The TV debate with Donald Trump was an important test for the 81-year-old Democrat Biden. During the approximately 90-minute debate, however, he stumbled several times and seemed powerless. Progressive members of his party therefore see it as time to think about a replacement for Joe Biden.

This would be a first: never before in the modern era has a national US party tried to force a candidate to resign. Party rules make it almost impossible to replace candidates without their consent, let alone to replace them easily with someone else. SkyNews about the current discussions following the TV debate for the 2024 US election.

Biden’s appearance in the TV debate against Donald Trump is causing concerns among Democrats. Some want to replace the candidate for the US election in November. © Gerald Herbert/dpa

If the Democrats decide against Joe Biden, they would have to ignore the Democratic results of the federal primaries. Biden was confirmed as the favorite for the US election in November by a large majority earlier this year. However, there are ways to replace a candidate, for example if he or she dies, resigns or becomes incapacitated. Despite his poor performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump, Joe Biden therefore seems to be the Democrats’ chosen candidate. This could be the reason for the ongoing panic among Democrats after the TV debate.

Democrats seek “loophole” – Biden’s health condition could enable candidate change

SkyNews However, the Daily Mail reports that there are potential “loopholes” that Democrats could use to force Biden’s resignation. Party rules allow them to “reflect, to the best of their knowledge, the views of those who elected them.” If doubts about Biden’s health grow and reach critical levels, it could pave the way for a successor.

If Biden himself were to consider resigning and make room for a successor, he would have to, among other things, leave the party. The Democrats would then appoint a successor to Biden in an extraordinary session. However, such a process could cause turbulent weeks due to infighting within the party and the public election campaign. It is unclear whether Biden will decide to do so. “People who are facts are, if Joe Biden wanted to resign, he would have done so a long time ago,” said Symone Sanders, a former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Confidence in Biden declines after TV debate – “seemed like a weak man”

How alarming the situation after the TV debate between Biden and Trump really is for the Democrats can only be guessed at the moment. However, numerous news reports and contributions from party politicians indicate that things are brewing behind the scenes. According to the Wall Street Journal Biden’s performance clearly showed “that he is not capable of remaining in office for four more years.”

The newspaper put the question of Biden’s successor in a patriotic context: “Biden seemed like a weak man that no American would want to see in a direct duel with Putin or China’s Xi Jinping.” It remains to be seen how US politics will react overall to Biden’s weak performance in the TV duel in the coming days. (fbu)