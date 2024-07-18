USA, Biden increasingly weak, Covid risks being the final blow for his encore at the White House

New problem for the President of the United States Joe Bidenthe new problem was announced directly by the head of the White House: “I got Covid“, a piece of news that makes his step back from the presidential candidacy in November ever closer and now almost inevitable, given the suffocating pressure from the Dems, who are even studying a strategy for an early vote at the convention. Biden said he was “fine”, but this new announcement risks further fueling concerns about his age and health which have already prompted calls for him to withdraw from the White House race. Besieged by questions about his mental acuity, the 81-year-old Democrat had previously said he would reevaluate his candidacy if he were diagnosed with a serious medical condition. The White House said in a statement today that The President is “fully vaccinated” is that “will continue to fully carry out its duties.”



About 20 elected members of the House and one senator have so far urged Joe Biden to throw in the towel. The system would allow voting during the first week of August, rather than waiting for the Democratic convention, which begins in Chicago on August 19 and during which the candidate will have to be officially nominated for the presidential elections on November 5 against Donald Trump. Some Democrats have strongly criticized this plan, saying it is a way to force Joe’s candidacy Biden despite doubts about his fitness and without discussing possible alternatives. Elected officials plan to sign a letter denouncing the plan. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the favorite if he withdraws BidenDemocratic officials believe the operation should be effective before August 7, the deadline set by the State of Ohio for the presentation of the Applications.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Joe Biden privately that polls show he cannot win the election and that he will not be able to win the House. Biden reportedly Former US House Democrat Speaker’s assessment rejectedCNN announced it.