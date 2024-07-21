Joe Biden Announces His Withdrawal from Race for the White House. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as president. And while it was my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country of retire and focus solely on my duties as president for the remainder of my term» he writes in a letter posted on X.

“Let me express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has worked so hard. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” Biden added. “I believe today what I have always believed: that there is nothing America cannot do — when we do it together. We just need to remember that we are the United States of America,” he concluded.

In the letter announcing his withdrawal from the race for the White House, Biden announces that will address the nation next week to explain his decision.

Support for Kamala Harris

Shortly after, still on X, comes the support for Kamala Harris: «Dear Democratic colleagues, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my running mate. And it was the best decision I ever made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s candidate this year.. Democrats: It’s time to unite and beat Trump. Let’s do it.”

Trump: Beating Harris Will Be Easier

In a phone call minutes after Biden’s announcement, former President Donald Trump told CNN he thinks beating Kamala Harris will be easier.

In his campaign email, which arrived shortly afterward, Trump claimed that the incumbent president “left the race in complete disgrace” and asked “a million pro-Trump patriots to contribute” donations to his campaign. “Today we are making history,” he added. “The Washington establishment, America-hating media, and the corrupt deep state have done everything they can to protect Biden, but your support has simply knocked him out of the race! Now full speed ahead!”

“Dishonest Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and he is certainly not fit to serve — and never was! He only rose to the position of president through lies, fake news, and without leaving his basement. Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be president, and he was not,” Trump later wrote on Truth.

