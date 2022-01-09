American and Russian diplomats will meet tomorrow in Geneva to try to defuse the tension around Ukraine. Washington accuses Russia of massing more than 100,000 men a few tens of kilometers from the Ukrainian border with the intention of launching a military invasion. Moscow denies having any bellicose intention and assures that its deployment is not so important and that it is also only doing it as a deterrent to what it considers “provocations” on the part of Ukraine. Even the Russian diplomacy assured that 10,000 soldiers who were carrying out military exercises near Ukraine have already returned to their barracks.

Although both parties are willing to resort to diplomatic channels to resolve tensions, the requests of both parties seem difficult to reconcile. Moscow demands that the United States and NATO sign a series of commitments that would mean that Ukraine definitively falls into the Russian sphere of influence and that Eastern Europe that joined Nato in the late 1990s and the European Union in 2004 would be left outside the Atlantic Alliance umbrella.

To accept what the Russian president asks, Vladimir Putin, NATO should undertake never to adhere to Ukraine (or Georgia) and to withdraw men and arms from all the Eastern European countries that joined it since 1997: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Agnieszka Nimark, researcher at the Reppy Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies at Cornell University and Cidob in Barcelona, ​​considers, in statements to EL TIEMPO, that “Putin’s demands to guarantee that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO, added to its intentions for the organization to withdraw troops and materiel from the Eastern European countries that have joined the Alliance since 1997 are unacceptable both for Nato itself and for the United States. “

Nimark explains that these demands “cannot be accepted in principle (Nato has to defend the sovereign decisions of its member states regarding security and defense matters and Ukraine’s right to request its membership) and because Russia raises them by imposing an ultimatum. by force by preparing militarily near Ukraine’s borders and threatening an invasion ”.

The NATO chief considered on Friday that Russia’s military deployment on the border with Ukraine poses a “real” risk of conflict and that the Atlantic Alliance must prepare for a failure of diplomatic efforts. “The risk of conflict is real. The aggressive actions of Russia seriously undermine security in Europe ”, warned the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the organization.

Thus, the positions are so diametrically distant that tomorrow’s meeting in Geneva will have a second chapter two days later when senior NATO officials and Russian diplomats meet in Brussels on Wednesday. The following day, Thursday 13, the meeting will be within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Osce, a body launched at the end of the Cold War and that functions as a generator of confidence in matters of defense and security in the Old Continent.

US and Russian diplomats will also discuss nuclear arms control treaties in Geneva, a matter on which agreements could be simpler even though the two powers look askance at a China that is not bound by any arms control agreement but announcing that it is proceeding to modernize its nuclear arsenals. The talks between NATO and Russia and those to be held in the framework of the Osce will only deal with Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “there will be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine.”

In addition, Russia is seeking in Geneva a compromise that the United States does not want to accept, that Nato withdraw the invitation it made in 2008 to Ukraine to one day join the Atlantic Alliance. And if Washington never took the necessary steps to accept Ukraine into the northwestern military club, the idea is not to the taste of European governments either.

From Nimark’s perspective, Nato must take into account Russian security concerns: “Military aid to Ukraine, especially if there were plans to provide Kiev with missile defense systems, can have serious consequences not only for the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Ukraine but also for the security situation in Europe. After a gradual destruction of the arms control architecture between the United States and Russia, Europe is now in a very vulnerable position and may soon have to face not only a conventional conflict in Ukraine but a nuclear missile crisis ”.

Ukrainians will not be sitting at the table where their future is discussed, but Washington repeats that it will defend their rights. According to the White House, “nothing that affects our allies and partners will be negotiated without our allies and partners, including Ukraine.”

Tomorrow’s meeting, which will be led by the Russian Sergei Riabkov and the American Wendy Sherman, will not be a bed of roses and diplomats will arrive with their heads already overheated. During an organized phone call on January 2, President Joe Biden promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, that the United States would “respond strongly” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Europe does not want to be left off the table. European “Chancellor” Josep Borrell traveled this week, from Tuesday to Thursday, to Ukraine, where he visited several locations on the front line that separates the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the armed separatists of the Ukrainian southeast supported with arms and men by Moscow.

Before his trip, Borrell said that “any discussion on European security must be done in coordination with the European Union and with its participation.” The highest European diplomat also said that Europe does not want to be “a bystander without involvement and decisions to be made above us.” Borrell was also in Kiev to show “the support of the European Union for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine at a time when the country faces military reinforcement and hybrid actions from Russia.”

Nimark believes that “the European Union as such does not have much weight in the negotiations on Ukraine. Previous economic sanctions appear to have limited impact on Russia and Putin seems more interested in obtaining security guarantees from the United States. In any case, the Member States of the European Union that are also members of NATO – more than 20 – can pressure both the United States and Russia to rebuild arms control agreements, continue with talks on strategic stability at a high level. level and revitalize the Minsk process including the United States ”.

