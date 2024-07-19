CNN: Democrats believe Biden has lost his chances of being re-elected as US president

American Democrats believe that the current US President Joe Biden has lost all chances of being re-elected to the presidential post, citing sources in the Democratic Party reports CNN.

“There’s a growing sense that the game is over,” one Biden aide said on condition of anonymity.

As another source for the channel noted, assessing Biden’s chances in the election, “it’s unlikely that you can find a person now who will say without cameras that he should stay.”

According to CNN, senior Democrats and presidential advisers describe the extremely “grim and confusing” situation in which the current occupant of the White House finds himself.

Earlier, it became known that one of the largest sponsors of the US Democratic Party had prepared a farewell speech for Biden announcing his withdrawal from the election race.