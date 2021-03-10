Aides to US President Joe Biden again forbade him to speak to reporters: media representatives tried to ask the politician a few questions when he went to a hardware store in Washington. Writes about this Daily Mail.

The publication notes that Biden examined the store with the owners for about ten minutes, after which the journalists tried to ask him several questions – one of them related to the crisis on the border with Mexico. Before the president could react, aides interrupted him and asked the press to leave.

Fox News recalls that Biden has been in office for 48 days and has not yet held a single official press conference. This is a record for the past hundred years: previous American leaders held a formal meeting with journalists after about a month (on average).

In early March, the White House, for unexplained reasons, interrupted a live broadcast with Biden. He was supposed to answer the questions of the Democratic congressmen, but the broadcast was suddenly stopped.

