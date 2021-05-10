US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan called on the Israeli government to take steps to resolve the situation in East Jerusalem, where police clashes with Palestinians have been taking place for several days. He stated this in a telephone conversation with the head of the National Security Council of the Jewish state Meir Ben-Shabbat, the press service reported. White House Saturday, May 9th.

In addition, Biden’s aide said about Washington’s concern about the eviction of Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

At the same time, the parties agreed that the launch of rockets and Molotov cocktails towards Israel is unacceptable.

“The presidential aide expressed the commitment of the US administration to maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East,” the text says.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the sharp aggravation of the situation in East Jerusalem. The department declared the need to refrain from escalating violence.

Earlier that day, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in East Jerusalem. He also announced his intention to appeal to the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Human Rights Council “to take the necessary measures to protect Jerusalem” and to protect the “rights of Palestinians and their shrines.”

It was also reported that the UN Security Council (SC) will hold a meeting on May 10 to discuss the situation in East Jerusalem.