Bloomberg: Biden’s adviser on China Rosenberger will leave the post amid the situation with balloons

U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief adviser on China, Laura Rosenberger, will step down as senior director for China at the National Security Council (NSC) at the White House amid aggravated relations between Beijing and Washington because of balloons, informs Bloomberg.

It is specified that her resignation will occur next month. At the same time, the agency notes, such a decision was not caused by incidents with reconnaissance balloons. The plan for her exit has long been in the works and is unrelated to the ongoing feud over the alleged Chinese spy balloon. Rosenberger’s post will be taken by Sarah Biran, who is now at the State Department.

A Chinese reconnaissance balloon appeared over the northern United States on February 3rd. It was shot down the next day, February 4, on Biden’s orders.

Subsequently, three more unidentified objects were recorded in the American sky. One of them was shot down over Lake Huron near the US-Canada border, another over Alaska, and another in the skies over Canada.