The biggest challenge to US national security is “the need to clean up your own home.” This opinion was shared by the US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during the American Peace Institute event. The broadcast was conducted on the official Youtube-channel organization.

According to Sullivan, the United States is threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis and the consequences of climate change. He added that the United States faces threats to a constitutional republic and a deep division of society as a whole.

During the event, presidential adviser Joe Biden also said that the relationship of the new US administration with Russia will be difficult and will require a lot of efforts from Washington. According to him, the new US president has taken a cold-blooded, firm and practical approach to relations with Moscow.