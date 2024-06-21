NY.- Almost each of President Biden’s paths to victory depends on solid support from women.

Although his current position among women is the weakest a Democrat has had since 2004, a key factor taking into account the closeness of the competition.

Biden’s lead among women has declined by about eight percentage points since the 2020 election, according to an average of more than 30 polls taken over the past six months and compiled by The New York Times.

Having decreased about 13 percentage points compared to four years ago.

While since the 2020 election, support among men for former President Donald J. Trump has recovered and is back with a double-digit lead compared to what he had in 2016.

Republicans have generally maintained the lead among men in most presidential elections for decades.

However, each year that Democrats have won the presidency, they have had a much larger lead among women.

The decline in support for Biden has been particularly pronounced among African-American and Hispanic women, according to a series of polls focused on women across the country and in Arizona and Michigan.

Polls show that although abortion and democracy are key issues for a small but significant segment of women, concerns about inflation continue to play a more central role in the race and benefit Trump.

In states where abortion will be on the ballot, polls offer more evidence of Democrats’ theory that the issue will be a factor motivating women to vote.

Women’s support for Biden is more resilient than his support among men, which has fallen even further, particularly among young people and those without a college degree.

Democratic strategists insist that the traditionally Democratic electorate, including women and African-American voters, will return to Biden’s side as the race progresses.