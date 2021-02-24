Joe Biden’s administration has expressed its intention to combat manifestations of racism and economic injustice in the United States, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a speech at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva. TASS.

Blinken said that people with different skin colors in the States are faced with the consequences of racism on a daily basis, and the new administration has already begun to eliminate signs of discrimination.

The Secretary of State emphasized that, in particular, the prison system and the living conditions of the indigenous population need reform.

Blinken also pointed out that the United States does not consider itself an indicator of a perfect legal system, while daily efforts are being made to rectify the situation.

Earlier it was reported that the educational committee of the American city of San Francisco called for the renaming of 44 educational institutions, which were named after Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and other figures related to racism, sexism or slavery.

Discussions about racial inequality have escalated in the world after the death in the United States of African American George Floyd in police custody.