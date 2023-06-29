The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has landed on Wednesday morning in a Chicago covered by the smoke of the fires in Canada to give a speech on his economic policy. “They call it Bidenomics. I don’t know what the hell that is, but it’s working.” said the president at a rally in Philadelphia on June 17 when using for the first time the expression that it has ended up adopting. Hit by inflation, citizens – that is, voters – do not seem too convinced. The visibility of the economy is like that of Chicago. Economists don’t know if a soft landing or a recession is coming.

“bidenomics it consists of building the economy from the center out and from the bottom up, not from the top down, introducing three fundamental changes. First, make smart investments in America. Second, educate and train American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promote competition to reduce costs and help small businesses ”, Biden said in a speech of just over half an hour.

Despite the spectacular scenery, this Wednesday’s intervention at the Old Post Office in Chicago has been rather lackluster due to lighting and sound problems. A somewhat dark Biden against the light, whose voice was lost at times and thundered at times, has defended the achievements of the economy.

“Today, the United States has recorded the highest economic growth among the world’s major economies since the pandemic. We have created more than 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any other president in a four-year term. And friends, that’s no coincidence. Is bidenomics in action,” he said.

The differential and most successful aspect of Biden’s policy consists of promoting infrastructure and aid for investments in key sectors such as microprocessors or clean energy, with an approach of certain economic protectionism for large projects. The infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act have been his great legislative successes in economic matters. In addition, he has averted the risk of default with a beneficial debt ceiling deal.

Biden points to the recovery of jobs destroyed by the pandemic, although that had more to do with the moment in which the White House takeover took place than with his own policies. The president, in any case, presents himself as a defender of workers and the middle classes and defines himself as the most pro-union president in history.

On the downside, his fiscal stimulus to get out of the pandemic buoyed excess demand and helped inflation soar as the Ukraine war and supply chain gridlock curtailed supply. Both in price stability and in the proper progress of the economy, the role of the president and his Administration is frequently less decisive than that of the Federal Reserve, but citizens do not vote for the head of the central bank and they do vote for the tenant of the White House.

The Democrats achieved a much better result than expected in the November 2022 legislatures thanks to two arguments: the defense of democracy against extreme Trumpism and abortion, after the Supreme Court ruling that repealed it as a constitutional right throughout the country . Its great liability at that time was skyrocketing inflation, much more than now, which eclipsed other economic achievements.

Campaign for 2024

Now that the pace of price increases has slowed, Biden wants to use the economy as an electoral argument as well, with his sights set on the 2024 elections. He already showed it at an event in Washington the same day he announced his re-election campaign. and he followed that line 10 days ago at a rally in Philadelphia.

Biden will thus be able to design a campaign based on three axes: democratic values ​​(a mine, facing Trump); the right to abortion – which he defends, but with which he does not feel very comfortable: ”I am a practicing Catholic. I am not very fond of abortion, ”he admitted this Tuesday in a closed-door event on the outskirts of Washington―; and the economy.

With the launch of his re-election campaign and the improving economy, Biden has seen his job valuation rise four percentage points in the last month, to 43%, the highest point since August 2022. According to a poll released this week by Gallup, one of the main demoscopic institutes and the one that has been measuring the popularity of presidents for the longest time. The revival comes two months after receiving the lowest approval rating of his presidency. Still, 54% of American adults disapprove of his performance. The field work was carried out between June 1 and 22, just after the agreement to suspend the debt ceiling.

Despite this, the perception of citizens about Biden’s economic policy continues to be bad. A newly released survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that only one in three American adults (34%) approve of his financial management. In the case of Democratic voters, according to that poll, while 72% approve of his job overall, only 60% approve of his economic management at a time when inflation has dropped to less than half that of a year ago and Unemployment is at its lowest in half a century. Interestingly, Donald Trump was achieving a 90% approval rating among Republicans, even as unemployment was skyrocketing.

What is dramatic for Biden is that this low approval rating occurs at the best economic moment of his term and that the risk of a recession before the 2024 presidential elections is still very present, since the Federal Reserve still has a couple of bullets in the form of rate hikes to trigger inflation. In any case, it is the recession that does not arrive. “I have been hearing every month that there is going to be a recession next month,” Biden said this Wednesday. “I don’t think there is,” he added.

