The US President stressed the pursuit of “strengthening the middle class and achieving growth that benefits everyone.”

Biden stressed that the economic policies that have been pursued for “over 40 years” and have been in the interest of the rich at the expense of the poor “limited this dream.”

“Bidenomics is the future,” he said. “It’s another way to restore the American dream because it worked in the past.”

Biden stresses that it was his economic policy that made it possible for the US economy to recover, after inheriting an economy exhausted by the consequences of the Covid epidemic, then severe inflation and faltering supply chains.

Describing his economic policy, Biden said, “(Bidenomics) is the will to completely rebuild the economy based on three axes: smart investments, strengthening the middle class through education, and helping small businesses to stimulate competition.”

But his predecessor, Donald Trump, aspiring to win the Republican nomination for the presidential elections scheduled for next year, stressed that Bidennomics had led to “the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.”

Trump said in a statement that “Biden and the Democratic Congress caused the largest inflation in decades,” and continued, “Inflation and high interest rates created by Biden led to a banking crisis, and a disaster of historic proportions.”

An ABC News/Washington Post poll published in May showed that Trump, whose tenure has seen a number of scandals and is likely to be his opponent in the race for the White House, leads by 18 percentage points on the question of who has handled the economy better.

“Regnomics”

He mentions the name “Bidenomics”, albeit in reverse, with the name “Regnomics” in reference to the controversial economic policy pursued by former Republican President Ronald Reagan in the eighties, and some attributed to it the prosperity that the United States experienced due to the principle of “distributing wealth from top to bottom” on which it was based, but not It is facing criticism for giving preference to the rich and big corporations, saying that its prosperity will eventually reflect on everyone.

The White House reported that Biden intends to turn the page on “Regnomics”.

Lyle Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that the president “rejected vertical economics, the theory that tax cuts at the top will reverse down, and all we need is for government not to get in the way.”

On the contrary, Biden will focus on “the conviction that the economy grows when the middle class grows,” Assistant White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton told reporters.

investment to attract investments

Biden asserts that the huge and extravagant government plans that he implemented during his first term so far will stimulate economic growth in the long term, leading to the revival of the manufacturing sector in the United States and the advancement of the less wealthy classes in the country.

This is not only an economic argument, but it may constitute a roadmap to winning the elections, which are expected to witness a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans over a small number of swing states.

What reinforces Biden’s arguments in his approach to the electorate is the impressive list of legislative victories he achieved in the last two years.

The major laws passed by Congress have pumped a historic amount of money into green economy technology and the semiconductor sector, and no less than $550 billion has been allocated for a broad plan to restore infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and others in the country.

Brainard said that the theory of dripping wealth in a downward manner inherited from the Reagan era led to the collapse of American industrial cities due to companies moving their production centers and abandoning ambitious infrastructure development.

On the other hand, according to Brainard, Biden’s industrial policy uses government funding as an incentive to bring about “a spending spree in the private sector to develop manufacturing activity.”

She referred to funding to expand broadband internet to every corner of the United States, a project reminiscent of President Franklin Roosevelt’s electrification program in the 1930s to develop the country.

However, the problem that Biden faces is that his economic achievements do not reflect political gains for voters.

Opinion polls show that Americans rarely give him credit for low unemployment and economic prosperity. If inflation has been in a slow but continuous decline for 11 consecutive months, then it remains at the forefront of voters’ concerns.

Dalton said that Americans will look at the situation differently when the fruits of the programs implemented by Biden finally appear.

She added, “We see private investment returning to the country, we see millions of jobs created. Now is the time, with all these achievements, for the president to carry this message to the American people and confirm that this is what the Bidennomics policy achieves.”