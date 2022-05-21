Inside Joe Biden, son Hunter, Vice President Kamala Harris, CIA chief William Burns and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, outside Donald Trump.In Russia, the Foreign Ministry published today the list containing the names of 963 American personalities who are barred from entering in the territory of the Russian Federation in response to Washington’s “hostile actions”: there are politicians, journalists, an actor – Morgan Freeman – and even the dead, like former Republican presidential candidate John McCainwho passed away in 2018.

It is not surprising that there is the American president, who in recent months has repeatedly called Vladimir Putin a ‘criminal’ and a ‘butcher’. But the exclusion of his predecessor, Donald Trump at the center of Russiagate for alleged interference by Moscow in his electoral campaign, is surprising, albeit up to a certain point.

Of all the personalities who were part of the previous republican administration, the only one to be sanctioned by the Russian foreign ministry is former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

The speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate Chuck Schumer and the Republican minority in the House Kevin McCarthy also end up, but not the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. And then the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Jen Psaki, until a few days ago spokesman for the White House.

Among the journalists none from Fox, the broadcaster close to the American right, while there are anchormans from ABC and CNN. And the president of Microsoft.

THE LIST OF CANADIANS – Russia will also impose sanctions on Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This was announced today by the Russian Foreign Ministry. “In response to Canadian anti-virus sanctions against military and high-ranking executives – the ministry said, quoted by Gazeta Izvestiia – Russia permanently bans entry into the country to similar categories of Canadians”. In total, 26 people are included in the list.

Among them, in addition to the wife of the Canadian premier, also the investigative journalist of the NY Times Graham Bowley and the Canadian entrepreneur Felix Marzel. “The new countermeasures will follow shortly in reaction to the hostile actions of the government of Canada of Justin Trudeau – says the ministry – which uses russophobia as a weapon. There will be a public announcement regarding the extension of the list of these people”.