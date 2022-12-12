War Russia Ukraine, Kiev will participate in the G7 summit

“I just spoke with President Joseph Biden. As always, we are in total agreement on our goals. Ukraine will participate in the G7 summit and we coordinated our positions with America”. The Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of his telephone conversation with the president of the United States, adding that “I was pleased to hear in the conversation that our peace formula was perceived positively. And this adds optimism. The points of the agreement will be implemented firsthe concluded, the stronger the security guarantees will be of Ukraine and of everyone in Europe”.

Ukrainian war, “fruitful” phone call between Biden and Zelensky

Through a tweet, the Ukrainian president defined the conversation with Biden as “one fruitful conversation“, in which “I expressed gratitude for another security package. We discussed further cooperation on defence, protection and maintenance of our energy sector. Coordinated positions on the eve of #G7 online summit. American leadership stands firm!”

In a note the White House in turn stressed how “the United States is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in munitions and additional equipment that included systems to counter Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

In his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden “welcomed the stated President Zelensky’s openness to a just peace based on the fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter”, the White House reported again, underlining that Biden “reiterated the commitment of the United States to continue providing Ukraine with securityeconomic and humanitarian assistance, by holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities and by imposing costs on Russia for its aggression”.

War Russia Ukraine, Kiev launches missiles on Melitopol, Donetsk and Crimea

Meanwhile, multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopolin southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk and in the annex Crimea. In addition to the rocket attacks in Melitopol, confirmed by both Russian and Ukrainian sources, and which killed two people and wounded 10, and hit a church occupied by Russian forces, 20 missiles they targeted the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Sovietske barracks in the Crimea.

