The most accurate assessment that can be made of President Joseph Biden’s first year in office is perhaps not the worst negative assessment with an average disapproval of 53.7%, nor is it the growing expectation of the enthusiasm that former President Donald Trump’s announcement is arousing. to have him as a presidential candidate in 2024.

The most significant data represents the accumulation of evidence that American society is moving to the right again. A Gallup company survey reveals that sympathy and party identification in favor of the Republicans increased in the year of Biden’s government from 25% to 28% and that the voting trend in favor of Trump’s party increased in that same year of 40% to 47%.

And as part of the scenario of internal political disarticulation in the United States, the issue of a civil war has been reactivated due to the inability of the president’s leadership. References to a possible civil war have already filled the pages of major US newspapers.

This political realignment of American society represents the worst social rating ever given to a president. Americans see in Biden a president oblivious to reality, passive in the face of crises, with an ineffective vice president and without enough energy to make serious and serious strategic decisions regarding his confrontations with the Russian Putin and the Chinese Jinping.

A year later, American society no longer accepts that Trump continues to be blamed, and not so much because of any sympathy for the Republican, but because Americans are waiting for concrete decisions to face a strategic crisis of survival as a nation worse than that of the Great Depression of the 1930s. The internal American consensus that was achieved with the fundamental role of the United States, allied to the Soviet Union and Great Britain, in the fight and defeat against the Hitler dictatorship, has already ended.

In the midst of increased criticism from his allies in the media complex, Biden had no other way than to start a flight forward and officially announced his presentation as a candidate for the presidency in 2024, accompanied by the also highly criticized vice president Kamala Harris. In a harsh editorial, The Washington Post referred to “frustrated hopes,” no doubt a label that undermined Biden’s self-pity and avoidance of reality.

A year away from his inauguration, Biden can no longer milk the ghost of Trump, especially due to the disappointment caused among Americans by the lack of a real investigation against the far-right groups that stormed the Capitol. on January 6 and because of the president’s fear of directly confronting Trump’s power and responsibility in those disturbances.

Biden’s problem is not only Trump and the different groups of the extreme right that are positioned at the very heart of society and that in practice constitute almost half of the population, but that he has lost his leadership within the Democratic Party: Due to maneuvers by Queen Nancy Pelosi, the all-powerful head of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives, some of the key initiatives have been blocked, thus revealing that President Biden does not have the legislative experience that he boasted about having been a congressman for over thirty years.

In 2024 Biden will be 82 years old and President Reagan — who was the oldest — finished his two terms at 78 years old. The expectation of having Vice President Harris as an emergency replacement has caused more concern than optimism, because the official has chained errors in the agendas assigned by President Biden, including her resounding failure on the immigration issue.

The best evaluation of Biden must be done with the counterpoint of Trump.

