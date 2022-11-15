The Bali summit relaunches US-China relations, but an agreement on Taiwan is impossible

Of course, the smiles and handshakes are a big step forward and a sign of hope that maybe the two superpowers can get their relationship back on a less hostile track. Of course, what emerged from the preamble to the G20 in Bali gives many hope that something can change not only in the relationship between the two superpowers but perhaps also in the war in Ukraine. Still, there is something on which Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will never agree. What’s more, there is something the United States and China will never agree on. That something is Taiwan.

After the chaos resulting from the visit of Nancy Pelosi in August, the US is ready for an encore. The probable new speaker of the Chamber starting from January, Kevin McCarthy, in July he criticized Biden for not explicitly supporting Pelosi’s trip and then also the latter for not agreeing to be accompanied. McCarthy also anticipated that she would also like to make that trip to him once in office. Which could lead to new very strong tensions with Beijing. But aside from McCarthy, the Taiwan issue is the only one that certainly no one intends to give up on.

The reasons are many. Let’s start with paper. The status quo is described and perceived differently by the parties. Beijing believes that status quo means that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic, and that even if “reunification” has not been completed it will soon be. Preferably peacefully. According to Taiwan, the status quo is that Taipei and Beijing are currently governed and administered by two different entities and this is how the situation should remain, in the context of de facto independence as the Republic of China. And then there is the US in the middle, lip service to ensuring that the status quo on the Taiwan Strait is not unilaterally changed. Neither by a military action by Beijing, nor by a formal declaration of independence by Taipei.

For Beijing, what regulates relations between Washington and Taipei is not legal, as it perceives the Taiwan Relations Act and Ronald Reagan’s Six Reassurances (issued after the US officially recognized the People’s Republic of China and started bilateral relations) as actions unilateral conflicts with the 3 joint communiqués signed between the two sides to start diplomatic relations.

Because neither the US nor China will give up on Taiwan

But there is more, much more. For the Communist Party, Taiwan is a historic target. “Reunification” (or “unification” as they call it in Taipei) is the mission to definitively archive the scars of the so-called “century of humiliation” and to complete “national rejuvenation”. The preamble of the PRC Constitution defines Taiwan as “part of the PRC’s sacrosanct territory. Completing the great work of fatherland union is a sacrosanct obligation of the entire Chinese people, including Taiwanese compatriots.” After making an impressive economic, diplomatic and military ascent and having “normalized” Hong Kong, the last piece is Taiwan. From the CCP’s perspective, China’s redemption is not complete without Taiwan. It is what Stéphane Corcuff calls “asymmetric dependency”, in which Taiwan becomes the mirror of the PRC’s power or fragility.

