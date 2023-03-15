Honduras, off to official relations with Beijing: bad blow for Biden

Bad diplomatic coup for the United States. Indeed, Honduras has announced that it intends to start official diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, i.e. Beijing. The natural consequence will be the breaking of diplomatic ties with the Republic of China, i.e. Taipei. Beyond the balance between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, this is very relevant news because it makes it clear that the influence of the United States in the so-called “global South” is in decline. And especially, Washington is showing signs of abating in its influence over Central America.

An ominous sign for Joe Biden, who together with Kamala Harris and his State Department led by Antony Blinken had personally worked to convince Honduras not to jump the fence that was somehow feared by President Xiomara Castro during her election campaign before the 2021 presidential elections. However, negotiations with Beijing never stopped and in the end the country’s leader Central America has announced that the final decision has been made.

In a tweet, Castro said he had instructed the Honduran foreign minister to “managing the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China”. The president, a democratic socialist, won a landslide victory in 2021 after an electoral campaign based on a radical program to counter years of government plagued by corruption and scandals. She has promised to alleviate poverty and liberalize abortion laws.

China is increasingly the commercial and diplomatic leader in the “backyard” of the US

When Honduras cuts off ties with Taiwan, the latter will still have formal diplomatic ties with just 13 countries. mostly small Pacific and Caribbean nations, plus the Holy See. Following Castro’s announcement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Taipei remains a firm partner of Honduras and warned the Central American nation not to “fall into China’s trap.”

Instead, Beijing rejoices: “On the basis of the ‘one China’ principle, we are willing to develop friendly and cooperative relations with Honduras and other countries in the world,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. “We welcome the relevant statement from Honduras,” he added.

On the other hand, for Beijing it is a very important signal to send to Washington, just on the eve of President Tsai Ing-wen’s highly anticipated trip to Central America. Tsai will be in Guatemala and Belizetwo other countries with which Taipei maintains official relations, but on the way there and back it will make a double stopover in the United States between New York and California, where a meeting with Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy is scheduled.

The coup in Honduras shows that the Chinese projection in what has been considered the US garden of the country since the time of the “Monroe Doctrine” is increasingly strong. In the fall of 2021 Nicaragua had also made the same decision, in fact, and Paraguay could soon do the same. Presidential elections are scheduled for April in the South American country and two of the candidates for leadership have expressed their intention to start official relations with Beijing in case of victory. In previous years, China had also convinced El Salvador and Panama to “betray” the US on Taiwan. Not only. Beijing has very deep ties with all South American countries, both political and commercial. It has just recently intensified its presence in Bolivia where it is very active in the extraction of lithium, essential for the development of the cars of the future.

If the United States is enlisting Asian countries, starting with Japan and South Korea, China is not standing by and is projecting itself more and more decisively into Latin America.

