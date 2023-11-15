Biden-Xi summit: here’s what’s on the agenda

The day of the most important diplomatic face-to-face of the year has arrived. In San Francisco, before the Apec summit on Thursday and Friday, the presidents of the United States and China have scheduled a meeting lasting several hours starting from 10.45 am local time, 7.45 pm in Italy. The main objective of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is to stabilize ties and ease tensions that had reached a peak in recent monthsyes after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the story of the alleged spy balloon that had blown up US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing.

To get to the meeting, both sides showed themselves willing to restart the dialogue on various fronts. The most tangible outcome of the meeting should be the restoration of some mechanisms of military communications between their armed forces. The plan is to resume regular talks under the so-called Maritime Military Consultative Agreement, which until 2020 had been used to improve security in the air and at sea.

The Chinese government is also considering submitting a commitment for Boeing’s 737 airliner during the Apec summit in San Francisco, as a sign of a recent thaw. Beijing would also be ready to crack down on the production and export of fentanyl. China would track down chemical companies to stem the flow of fentanyl and the starting material used to produce the deadly synthetic opioid. In exchange, the B administrationiden would lift restrictions on China’s forensic institute, an entity that the United States holds responsible for human rights abuses.

China is also seeking to expand dialogue on artificial intelligence to include other technologies, in the hope that the commitment will delay further restrictions from the United States. The launch of has already been announced a working group on climate cooperation. In a joint statement published by Chinese state media and released by the US State Department, the two governments said the group will focus on “energy transition, methane, circular economy and resource efficiency, low-carbon provinces/states and cities carbon and sustainable and deforestation”.

We both need a thaw now, but long-term relationships won’t change

However, Both leaders would benefit from reaching some type of consensus on bilateral relations. For various reasons, both cannot afford a direct confrontation in the short term. The USA is perhaps the one with the greatest urgency. They are already involved in assisting Ukraine and Israel with conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. They cannot afford the opening of a third front in the Asia-Pacific, which is also the heart of American strategic interests.

Not only. Biden also needs to show some results in a foreign policy that up to now has almost only left him with disappointments. Republicans criticize him for weakness, arguing that he is unable to reach agreements with anyone or prevent aggressive actions by rival countries. With the election campaign not too far away on the horizon, Biden needs to show he knows how to manage the relationship with China.

For Xi, however, the current priority is undoubtedly the economic one. China just reported its first quarterly foreign direct investment (FDI) deficit, underlining the pressure of capital outflow from Western governments. According to an analysis of Chinese data, for six consecutive quarters through the end of September, foreign firms have drained China of more than $160 billion in total profits, an unusually sustained series of profit outflows that shows how the country’s appeal is waning. for foreign capital.

“But this is a cyclical warming amid a structural deterioration of relations”, predicts pessimistically Evan Medeiros, a former senior national security official in the Obama administration. Restarting the dialogue does not mean arriving at major agreements or accepting compromises on the most delicate dossiers: primarily Taiwan, microchips and the South China Sea.

The two powers certainly do not stop taking positions on the most delicate dossiers just because the San Francisco summit takes place. On the sidelines of the Apec summit, Biden will see Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, with whom he relaunched the trilateral alliance during the Camp David summit last August. Agreement to share real-time data on North Korean missiles has been brought forward.

Already on Monday, Biden received the Indonesian president at the White House Joko Widodo, with which he formed a work plan for the creation of a trade agreement on critical minerals, with which Jakarta will provide crucial resources for the production of batteries useful for electric vehicles. Indonesia is rich in nickel, for example, on which, however, China has already reached several agreements in recent years. On the sidelines of the Apec summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will instead visit the US Army Pacific Command in Hawaii. Very strong symbolic message, after the repeated accidents between Manila and Beijing ships in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. But also the place where the dictator father spent the last years of his life in exile.

The main obstacle to the thaw in US-China relations remains Taiwan. However, an assist could come from Taipei. The opposition in dialogue with Beijing has reached an agreement to present a united candidate in the presidential elections next January. This drastically changes the prospects which until now saw the current majority disliked by Xi Jinping as highly favored. A victory for the opposition could significantly lower tensions across the Strait.

