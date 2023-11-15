The leaders of the United States and China reached three major agreements. The North American president, Joe Biden, announced that there are commitments to stop the production of fentanyl, as one of the major issues discussed, as well as the resumption of direct talks between the military of both nations and, finally, the analysis of the security of the artificial intelligence. The leaders also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the situation in Taiwan. Both described the meeting in San Francisco as positive.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a meeting of about four hours in San Francisco, United States, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum. The last time they were face to face was in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022, within the framework of the G20 summit.

At the end of the meeting there was no joint statement. President Biden announced the conclusions of the meeting, in which he highlighted three major agreements. The first, referring to fentanyl, whose use was declared an epidemic in the United States due to the serious health problem it has caused.

“Based on the diplomacy we have exercised in recent months, we have made important progress. After several years of pause, we have resumed cooperation on narcotics issues,” he stated.

He explained that there is a commitment to “significantly reduce” the flow of chemicals used by criminal gangs for the production of fentanyl. “This will save lives and I thank President Xi,” she added.

This substance claims the lives of nearly 200 Americans a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Therefore, Biden said, it is a priority to combat this problem.

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Filoli Estate in Woodside, California, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 AP – Doug Mills

The second agreement was regarding direct communications between the military forces of both nations. “We have returned to direct, open and clear communication,” said the president, adding that “miscalculations can cause real problems with any major country.

Biden, before the meeting, had reported that one of the objectives of the meeting was to achieve this rapprochement again, after ties were broken more than a year ago, after the visit of the then president of the US House of Representatives. USA, Nancy Pelosi, to the island of Taiwan.

The third agreement is cooperation between experts from both countries on the risks and challenges of artificial intelligence. “We will have our experts come together to discuss risks and security issues with artificial intelligence. “They are tangible steps to determine what is dangerous and what is acceptable,” he said.

Regarding the trade and economic dispute between the great powers, Biden urged “responsible competition so that there is no accidental conflict, where it is possible that our interests coincide.” Furthermore, he noted that “they will work together” because, he said, “that is what the world expects.”

For his part, the Chinese president told Biden, prior to the meeting, that “planet Earth is big enough for both countries to be successful.”

The economic relationship between the United States and China had been deteriorating since the administration of President Donald Trump, who began an all-out trade war with the Asian giant and Biden has continued with economic sanctions and other pressure measures.

Taiwan, the point of contention

One of the most difficult points in the bilateral relationship is the situation in Taiwan, the democratic island that China claims as its territory. Biden told Xi Jinping that he “agrees with the one-China policy.”

However, he asked that there be no interference in the general elections to be held on the island, so that there is no greater weight in the balance in favor of the candidate Hou Yu-ih, who is closer to Beijing.

For his part, for President Xi Jinping, this, according to Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “remains the most important and delicate issue in relations between China and the United States.”

President Xi pointed out that the Taiwan question remains the most important and most sensitive issue in China-US relations. China takes seriously the positive statements made by the US in the Bali meeting. pic.twitter.com/69quiOfSHp — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) November 15, 2023



Xi Jinping also urged the United States to stop sending weapons to Taiwan and support the peaceful “reunification” of China.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese president told Biden that Washington “should take real measures to fulfill its commitment not to support Taiwan independence.” In turn, he made it clear that he supports peace, but that a real resolution must be made.

Support for the two-state solution

Israel’s war against Hamas was also at the center of the table.

Biden, in a press conference, reported that he supports Israel’s theory about the use of hospitals as command centers for the armed wing of Hamas, after the Israeli Defense Forces entered Al-Shifa Hospital, in the Palestinian enclave.

“One thing has been established and that is that Hamas does have headquarters under the (Al-Shifa) hospital and I suspect that it also happens in other (hospitals),” he said.

He mentioned that he has been very close in the negotiations for the release of the hostages and hopes that the war in Gaza will soon end. However, he made it clear that the solution to the conflict would only come with the creation of two States (Israel and Palestine).

At the end of the meeting, according to the Chinese spokesperson, “both agreed that it was comprehensive and constructive.” And she assured that the meeting helps chart the course “to improve and develop relations between China and the United States.”

While Biden has mentioned that, although they have disagreements on many things, the communication has been direct. “What seems to me to provide certainty is that, if either of us has concerns between the nations, we agree that each one will be able to call the other directly,” he mentioned.

With Reuters and local media