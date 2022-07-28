The conversation lasted more than two hours. It took place in the context of the escalation of tensions due to the announcement of the visit of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan. It is the fifth time that both leaders have met by telephone since Biden assumed the Presidency.

A key call for the stability of the Asian continent in the midst of the uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, while Beijing tries to stop a possible visit by Washington’s “number three” to Taiwan and issues strong warnings about what support for the island entails.

Among the topics discussed so far, was the Russo-Ukrainian war. An issue addressed in the last conversation they held last March, in which the White House tenant referred to the “consequences” that the Asian giant’s support for Russia, one of its most important allies, would have.

Today I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, responsibly manage our differences, and address issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/mwIeg35h8j — President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2022



According to the US government, that line has not been crossed.

On the issue of relations between the North American country and Taiwan, the Chinese president warned about “not playing with fire.”

State media revealed Beijing’s claim on compliance with the ‘one China policy’ and the rejection of foreign interference in the subject.

Washington respects that doctrine by not recognizing Taiwan, but US law requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself, even if it has a clear red line in relations with its counterpart.

The National Security spokesman, John Kirby, let it be known: “It is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most important bilateral relationships we have, not only in that region, but throughout the world” .

According to the Biden government, the meeting is an effort by the Administration to “maintain and deepen” the channels of communication with China and “responsibly” manage the differences between the two, as well as joint work in areas of common interest.

strategic ambiguity

Despite the information that comes from Pelosi’s supposed trip, the White House affirms that it will continue to recognize the Chinese territorial policy.

However, he sees a key interest in Taiwan’s position to stop Beijing’s expansion into the South China Sea.

This was stated by Biden on July 28, ratifying that the United States’ policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington firmly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows a man walking past a giant billboard proclaiming “One Country, Two Systems” in Xiamen, south China’s Fujian province. © AFP – Jade Gao

This position of defending US interests is known as ‘strategic ambiguity’.

The call from both leaders, if it does not put an end to the current crisis, will de-escalate the confrontation that, according to experts, they do not believe will lead to a direct clash.

“Beijing, Taipei and Washington are full of people immersed in how to send and interpret signals that convey threats and reassurance, and I’m sure no one wants a war right now,” said Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic Studies think tank. and Washington Internationals.

However, this does not prevent the United States from expressing its discomfort out loud.

Both leaders gave orders to their subordinates to follow up on what was discussed this Thursday.

Topics such as health security and climate change were also addressed.

How did you get to this point?

The triumph of Mao Zedong’s Revolution in 1949 over the nationalist Koumintang government caused General Chiang Kai-shek’s forces to take refuge in Taiwan and proclaim the Republic of China there.

Years later, Chiang Ching-kuo, son of General Chiang Kai-shek, faced social pressure against the regime inherited from his father and, with a popular democratic movement on his back, began to gradually allow the democratization of the island.

Another notable figure in the island’s democratic process is President Lee Teng-hui.

Lee Teng-hui led constitutional changes that led to a more visible political opening. An example of this is the rise to power of a president who was not linked to Koumitang in the year 2000.

After several presidents, not all of them attempted a normal relationship with mainland China. An example of this is the election of Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors the independence of the territory.

Tsai Ing-wen took a turn in relations with the United States, which, despite not having formal ties with Taiwan, has been changing its position on the island’s independence.

Among other things, Washington has been highlighting the “serious concern” that any armed action by China would mean for the reincorporation of Taiwan.

The maintenance of the Taiwan Relations Act, approved by Congress, is an example of this, through which Washington has the green light to supply defensive weapons.

President Joe Biden has continued his predecessor’s policies on Taiwanese independence, reaffirming his “rock-solid” commitment.

For China, a rebel territory

China regards Taiwan as a province, which at some point will come back under the full command of Beijing, while the leadership of that territory considers itself a sovereign state with a constitution, with at least 300,000 military personnel and elected leaders per the village.

Despite this, it does not have a seat in the United Nations Organization, which transferred diplomatic recognition to China.

This means that few countries have formal relations with that territory and creates a confusing legal status in international relations regarding the position of the island.

A poll released in March last year found that the vast majority of Taiwanese support the Democratic Progressive Party’s strategy of “safeguarding national sovereignty.”

Earlier, Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election by a record majority of votes showed discontent with Beijing’s growing influence in the territory.

With Reuters, EFE and local media