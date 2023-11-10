FROM THE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. The bilateral meeting between American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place on Wednesday 15 November on the sidelines of the Apec summit in San Francisco. This was confirmed by the White House after some sources last night during a briefing with accredited reporters remained vague on the exact location of the summit, preferring to indicate it with “Bay Area”, i.e. the bay in the San Francisco area. It is the second face-to-face meeting between the leaders of world powers. The two had met exactly one year ago in Bali as part of the G20. Xi and Biden have known each other for at least 15 years, and have had opportunities to meet and discuss.

Presenting the summit, two senior administration officials underlined that it will take place along the lines of what happened in Bali, i.e. it will be divided into two sessions, one focused on bilateral issues and one with global issues at the centre. There will also be several delegations – one smaller in the first part – those who will take part in the work which is expected to last several hours.

The themes will follow those of 2022 and according to what American sources reported, practically every dossier will be addressed.

No concrete results, the so-called deliverables, are expected. It is underlined that the scenario has changed compared to ten years ago and today China and the USA are called to compete in a different panorama, almost as if to outline rules of engagement on the regional and global stage where they are the major players. The American president will reiterate what representatives of his Administration have said in talks with the Chinese parties in recent months, namely that America considers Beijing a competitor and that diplomacy and the maintenance of open communication channels serves to defuse any crises. “No one has the idea of ​​re-proposing Cold War schemes”, explained one of the American officials, but “intense competition requires strong doses of diplomacy to avoid clashes and unpleasant surprises”.

The White House believes that since the Democratic Administration took office, the scenario has changed. Until a few years ago, China believed that the USA was in decline, the US official highlighted, but with «Biden everything has changed, thanks to the strengthening of the economy, to the world of work which has created 14 million jobs, to investments on infrastructure, energy policies and the fight against inflation”. Measures that denote US resilience and vigor. Furthermore, on a strategic and alliance level, Biden launched the Aukus, the Trilateral with Japan and South Korea, strengthened cooperation with Vietnam and held two summits with the Pacific Islands countries. “Now our approach to China is strong,” the official said, highlighting that Biden will also raise controversial issues, from export controls, semiconductors, forced labor, nuclear non-proliferation to Chinese support for Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Washington also expects Beijing to be able – and Biden could also explicitly ask Xi – to intervene with Iran, with which it has excellent relations, to send the American message that provocative behavior will not be tolerated in the region and that an escalation is not beneficial to anyone .

The issue of Taiwan and North Korea will have ample space for discussion. And on Taiwan the US will reiterate for the umpteenth time that it is against unilateral choices on the island’s independence and will confirm the line of the One China Policy. On North Korea, Biden will tell Xi that he is ready to strengthen diplomacy, but will ask for an end to provocations by Kim Jong-Un. The US objective remains the denuclearization of the Peninsula.

The real objective, the sources anticipate, will be to build a framework within which China and the USA can compare and compete in the coming years, even harshly. And that’s why one of the key tools is keeping military channels open. Avoiding surprises or being faced with a new case of the spy ball would risk altering the balance and plunging the world into a conflict that no one intends to give in to.