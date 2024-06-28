– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast analyzes the impact of the debate between Biden and Trump on the future of the United States presidential election

*) What will be the future of the most important presidential contest in the world?

Many people are asking themselves this question after the CNN debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump last Thursday.

The disastrous performance of the Democrat and current candidate for re-election raised a series of doubts, including within the party, about Biden’s real ability to carry out his re-election bid.

Is there currently a possibility of changing candidates?

This episode of podcast 15 Minutes analyzes the impact of the debate between Biden and Trump on the future of the United States presidential election. O invited to talk about the subject is Jones Rossi, editor of Mundo at Gazeta do Povo.

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into your busy day. Presented by journalist Márcio Miranda.

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, news podcast from Gazeta do Povo #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; sound: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.